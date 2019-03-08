City of Norwich AC athlete Nick Earl wins the Brussels Half Marathon

Nick Earl took victory at The Brussels Half Marathon. Picture: Epic Action Imagery Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Nick Earl won a sprint finish to take victory at the Brussels Half Marathon on Sunday in 1-07:16.

An exciting close finish in the Brussels Airport Half Marathon. Nick Earl of the UK beats European marathon champion @KoenNaert of Belgium in the sprint!#BrusselsAirportHalfMarathon #BrusselsAirportMarathon pic.twitter.com/SN81UdFmnF — Brussels Marathon (@BxlMarathon) October 6, 2019

The 35-year-old, who now works as a climate scientist in Australia, beat the hot favourite Koen Naert by just two seconds, edging out his Belgian rival on the home straight.

It is a real feather in the cap of Earl with Naert the current European champion having taken victory in the marathon in the European Championships in Berlin last year.

Earl has been in outstanding form in 2019, setting a new personal best at the Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan in 2-14:38 whilst also returning to Norfolk to set a new on the road PB of 14:38 at race three of the Wroxham 5K Series.

Earl, who used to attend the City of Norwich School, often returns to his home county for Run Norwich and has won the event on three occasions. He was unable to run in the event this year as CoNAC team-mate Logan Smith took victory in the men's race.