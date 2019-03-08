City of Norwich AC athlete Nick Earl wins the Brussels Half Marathon
PUBLISHED: 15:49 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 08 October 2019
Archant
City of Norwich AC athlete Nick Earl won a sprint finish to take victory at the Brussels Half Marathon on Sunday in 1-07:16.
The 35-year-old, who now works as a climate scientist in Australia, beat the hot favourite Koen Naert by just two seconds, edging out his Belgian rival on the home straight.
You may also want to watch:
It is a real feather in the cap of Earl with Naert the current European champion having taken victory in the marathon in the European Championships in Berlin last year.
MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here
Earl has been in outstanding form in 2019, setting a new personal best at the Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan in 2-14:38 whilst also returning to Norfolk to set a new on the road PB of 14:38 at race three of the Wroxham 5K Series.
Earl, who used to attend the City of Norwich School, often returns to his home county for Run Norwich and has won the event on three occasions. He was unable to run in the event this year as CoNAC team-mate Logan Smith took victory in the men's race.