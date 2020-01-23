Search

How a ball bowled in Norfolk became the talk of the nation

PUBLISHED: 07:54 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 23 January 2020

A bowl from England's Nick Brett went viral on social media. Picture: Brittany Woodman.

Archant

Few things get people talking quite like a spectacular sporting moment, and one of those took place in Norfolk on Wednesday.

England's Nick Brett and partner Greg Harlow were victorious in the 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships open pairs final, which took place, as always, at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth.

They beat Scottish serial winners Paul Foster MBE and Alex Marshall MBE to do so, in a game where the standard on show was incredibly high.

But one shot in particular captured the imagination and wowed the crowds at Potters Resort's International Arena, as Brett produced an inch-perfect bowl in the seventh end to tighten his pairing's grip on the first set, and indeed the match.

Brett and Harlow held a narrow 5-4 lead in what had been a cagey affair, but looked like they would lose the seventh end until a perfectly-weighted green bowl arced wide, before swinging back in towards the jack and finding the narrowest of gaps between two well-placed reds to finish resting up against the target and snatch the end from the grip of the Scots.

The watching crowd were engrossed in the action at the 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.The watching crowd were engrossed in the action at the 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Legendary BBC commentator David Corkhill was on hand to describe the moment.

He said: "Well, he's very close to splitting the two red bowls and getting to the jack - that's what the target is. Oh, look at this. That is ridiculous.

"That is just so good it is ridiculous. What a ball - that was outrageous."

So spectacular was the shot, the mesmerised crowd gave a raucous ovation for Brett, who with partner Harlow went on to victory.

Footage of the incredible moment went viral on social media, with almost a million people viewing a video uploaded by BBC Sport.

Commenting, Faye McDougall described it as a "perfect shot", while Mark Suffolk quipped that he had found the shot so satisfying that he had turned off the Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley because he had "now found a much more enthralling sport to watch".

James Francis Laye called it the "greatest bowl ever", while Alan Copeland also dubbed it "the best bowls shot I have ever seen".

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, runs until Sunday, January 26.

