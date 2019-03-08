New Thetford Town boss Matt Morton's promise to turn things round at basement boys

New Thetford Town manager Matt Morton Picture: CLUB Archant

New Thetford Town boss Matt Morton insists the Brecklanders will "come out swinging" as they look to fight their way out of trouble at the foot of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Town chairman Nigel Armes turned to the popular Morton after Danny White quit the club last week and he feels ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

"I didn't actually throw my hat into the ring but the club asked me to take on the role and the players were saying they wanted me to take on the challenge so I felt the time was right for me," Morton said ahead of Thetford's next game on Wednesday evening against Walsham-le-Willows. "I feel we owe it to the fans and each other to fight our way out of trouble and I certainly plan to come out swinging."

Following Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Whitton United, Town sit bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League with 10 defeats in a row and only a solitary victory, which came on the opening day. The team looked short on confidence as they were comfortably beaten but Morton believes the current squad can soon start to climb the table.

"There is a process to getting things back on track but in our case it's all about commitment not ability. I believe in the players in the club," he said. "They have the quality needed which is a great starting point. Once we improve our fitness and player availability I'm confident we can start to pick up points and with that confidence will come."

It is not the beginning of a management career for Morton. He has been chairman and manager of Gym FC, a Bury-St-Edmunds based Sunday league side for many years and will use his local football connections to add to the squad.

"We only need a few players," he added. "I have identified a couple of positions in which I want to strengthen and have identified some players I feel can give us what we need in those positions. If we can get those deals done it will give us a big boost on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Morton confirmed he would continue to play for Town, with new assistant manager and club technical coach Craig Bibby taking the lead role in the dug-out on match days, supported by Todd Rae.

Morton had kind words for former assistant manager Jay Dennis, who now will take on a role on the club's committee.

"Jay will stay on for a few weeks of transition to support me however I'm hoping I can persuade him to be more involved if I can, as there is an additional element I feel we need to cover as a management team which I see as perfect for him. I trust and value his opinion very highly so let's see."