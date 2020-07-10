National football education programme to kick off at the FDC

Aspiring footballers and those keen to kick off a career within the football, sport or leisure industry have been given a boost.

Boys and girls, aged 16 to 19, will have the chance to study, train, play and learn at a leading football venue from September 2020.

The Football Industry College, run by the SLT Group, has agreed a partnership with Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre at Bowthorpe, that will provide teenagers with the opportunity to combine post-16 education with a football development, training and match programme.

Football Industry College assistant director of education, Andy Reynolds, said: “The opportunity to partner with such a forward thinking governing body (Norfolk County FA), not only enables us to enhance the learning experience for our students with the first class facilities, but will provide fantastic enrichment and pathway opportunities to inspire our students to sporting and educational success that will kick off future careers.”

Combining the exciting world of the Football Industry with an innovative education and sports development programme, students have the opportunity to study for a Level 2 Diploma in ‘Sport’ or Level 3 Diploma in ‘Working in Sport’.

This will be accompanied by up to nine hours a week of football development and industry enrichment.

About the football education programme, Mr Reynolds said: “The college combines modern academic study, practical hands-on learning and the experience of the real football and sport industry.

“Our aim is to provide our students with the skills, experiences and qualifications to prepare them for progression routes onto university, apprenticeships, overseas scholarships and employment within the many careers available including coaching, scouting, sports therapy, nutrition, strength & conditioning, performance analysis, health and fitness, PE teacher, officiating, playing (pro or semi-professional) and more.”

On the pitch students can develop as a player, learning from FA and UEFA qualified coaches while participating in both competitive college leagues, futsal and elite fixtures.

The college’s enrichment programme develops student’s creativity, initiative and leadership skills through a range of community coaching delivery and life skills opportunities.

Depending on behaviour, attendance and performance, the college provides pathway trips to universities (including UCFB Wembley) to experience the latest in sport technology and methodology, US Sports Scholarship trials, end of season football tours, team building activities and masterclass sessions from guest speakers.

Norfolk County FA’s chief executive, Gavin Lemmon, said: “Bringing a full-time football education programme to the FDC has been something we’ve aspired to host at the centre for a while now.

“We believe hosting such a programme at the FDC enables us to best utilise the fantastic facility to support the growth and development of more young people who may go on to become Norfolk Football’s future workforce.

“For the students joining the Football Industry College, we hope the experience of undertaking the course from the FDC and also the added enrichment opportunities this provides will enable an added dimension to each student’s personal development and added learning from the course.

“We look forward to welcoming the programme, staff and students to the centre from September onwards.”

If you are completing your GCSE or have attained a Level 2 qualification and are looking towards your next steps in further education and a potential career in the football or sport industry, then register your interest at www.footballindustrycollege.com/apply-now or email info@footballindustrycollege.com