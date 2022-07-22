Neil Featherby: Britain's best showing why winners never lose at World Champs

Expert opinion

I have said it many times before – a winner never loses.

What I mean by that, is that certain people have such great self-belief they never ever stray away from their goals, irrespective of what setbacks they may have along the way.

On the occasions when it perhaps doesn’t go right, the winning mind will always go away re-focus and come back just as determined if not even more so to carry on chasing down the challenges which lie ahead.

This of course does not always mean that I am talking about potential world and Olympic champions.

Whilst we all have to think big if we want to achieve good things, we do also have to balance everything between what is realistic.

So where for one person winning Olympic gold may be their objective, for another it might just mean running 10 miles in under an hour, completing a marathon in under three hours or of course for those who love to run beyond the marathon distance, 100 miles in under 24 hours. Not forgetting those who just want to complete a specific distance or race.

The main thing is setting your sights on targets which you really do want to achieve and then staying with the journey until you get there.

When I worked with Jon Thaxton, the professional boxer, he was faced with several obstacles to climb and overcome during his career. But for each time he had a setback it was a case of going back to the drawing board and saying to himself ‘on Monday morning we go again’. Sure enough, he would be tapping on my kitchen window at 6am saying ‘how far are we running today?’

Having fallen at the final hurdle several times, be it when boxing for a world championship eliminator, or British and Commonwealth titles, his focus was so strong that eventually he did go on to win British and European titles in brilliant fashion while also winning the WBF Lightweight belt.

He always said that whilst he wasn’t the most talented, he was always prepared to give it everything he had for which I can confirm that he was most certainly one of the most dedicated and determined people I have ever met.

This brings me on to the World Athletics Championships held this week in Oregon, USA, where two British middle-distance athletes, Jake Wightman and Laura Muir have both epitomised what determination and self-belief can bring.

To say Jake took just about everyone by surprise when winning the 1500 metres title and gold medal in a new PB of 3 mins 29.23 secs is an understatement. Especially in a race which not only featured the current Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, but also the Olympic silver and bronze medallists from last year’s Tokyo Games Tim Cheruiyot and Josh Kerr along with Abel Kipsang (4th in Tokyo) who is the world’s fastest over the distance in 2022.

Needless to say, Jake has been a superb athlete for a number of years having won bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and European Championships. However, having then made the 1500 metres men’s final in Tokyo where he finished in 10th place, some might have said after so many years of hard work and sacrifices that was as good as it was going to get. But he still had the want and belief that he could still go on to be the best. He went away and worked even harder to prepare himself to be in absolute peak condition for this year’s World Championships.

Laura Muir, who took silver in the ladies Olympic 1500 metres final in Tokyo, ran one of the gutsiest races of her life this week when finishing in 3rd place and in the bronze medal position. She also recorded her second fastest time ever for the distance in 3 mins, 55.28 secs.

Great Britain's Laura Muir crosses the line to take the bronze medal in the Women's 1500m final - Credit: PA

However, back in February she suffered a stress fracture in her right femur and was not able to run at all for two months. For many people, a setback such as that would have meant writing off the season.

Like all winners though, she kept her focus while preparing very carefully and meticulously during rehab which meant training in the swimming pool and using anti-gravity treadmills before being able to run and train properly again to be in shape for these championships.

Both Jake and Laura really are inspirational and as I have already said, epitomise just what self-belief can lead to.

Something to always keep in mind during those moments when doubt may rear its ugly head.