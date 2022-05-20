Neil Featherby: Why ultra runners like Phil Whiting have always fascinated me

Expert opinion

The world of ultra-marathons has always fascinated me.

Whilst you cannot beat the true athleticism of track and field and the speed of the very elite athletes right through to the marathon distance, ultra-distance races go well beyond just being able to run.

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of top ultra-runners out there who can be described as being up there with the very elite too what with being able to run distances of 100k under 6 mins per mile pace.

It’s just that ultra-marathons require so much more than having natural ability and if anything can be the biggest leveller of all running events.

Anyone who is fit and has been running for a number of years can complete an ultra-marathon as has been proved by so many people during these last few years.

However, this really is where the mind needs to be just as powerful and conditioned as that of one’s physical fitness particularly when it comes to battling your way mentally through a tough patch which you can be pretty sure of happening. And not just once.

I for one certainly know all about that what with having recently done our charity Cross Norfolk Run with friends and my dogs albeit over three Sundays in March.

Whilst my run streak of running every day since July 25th 1981, is still very much intact, prior to taking on the Challenge, I had not done a single run of any further than seven miles since having completed another challenge back in September 2020 when running the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coastal Footpaths.

I know that at even 64 years of age, I still have a fair bit of speed in my legs and if I trained with intent again then I am confident I could still be reasonably quick. But the truth is, my lifestyle during the last few years really has just been about getting out and running two to four miles each day.

This is usually at a very easy pace and where the memory of having been there many times before in the past which got me through each stage of the near 100-mile run. This is also what I mean when saying, if you are fit and mentally determined you can complete an ultra, even if it means a mix of running, brisk walking and shuffling. In other words, just keep putting one leg in front of the other and ticking the miles off until you get there.

In Norfolk we have lots of excellent ultra runners who during the last few years have blown me away with their achievements of running not only distances up to and beyond 200 miles, but taking part in races in some of the most extreme conditions physically and mentally.

There really are far too many to mention by name, but of course it’s the likes of Mandy Foyster, Ian Thomas, Carmine De Grandis and Karen Doak whose names immediately spring to mind.

Ian Thomas - one of Norfolk's most distinguished ultra marathon runners - Credit: Gill Thomas

Another ultra-runner who just loves getting out there and challenging himself is Norfolk Gazelles’ Phil Whiting. Apart from competing in lots of ultra events, he also loves taking himself off on his own just for the fun of it.

Back in September 2020, he ran the full length of the Cross Norfolk Challenge in 22 hours, 56 mins and 17 secs. So with that in mind, it was Phil who I initially turned to for advice about the route and any pitfalls or problems that we might incur along the way before deciding to do it.

Having then spoken to him again recently, he told me about his next challenge on May 28, the Hardmoors 110-mile trail race, which will take in the Cleveland Way National Trail and North Yorkshire Moors.

I used to run along the Cleveland Way regularly when working with the then IBF World Featherweight Boxing champion Paul Ingle just over 20 years ago whose home is in Scarborough, so I know how awesome the landscape is.

I get it and understand why Phil and lots of others find great delight in running for hours on end and while it sounds a little corny, it really is all about just being at one with yourself and your surroundings.

Just you and the elements where for most people it is just a way of testing their own capabilities of mind and body.

Mandy Foyster during the 2017 Peddars Way Ultra event - Credit: Tim Smith

While Phil and his fellow entrants will have 36 hours to complete the event, I am more than sure that he will do it well within the time limits.

After he has then completed the Hardmoor 110, Phil is planning two more 100-mile trail races this summer, The Lakeland 100 and Kerry Way 120.

“The emotions that a 100-mile race brings out are confirmation of life itself,” he said. “When running solitary across the Yorkshire Moors, or the fear of clambering up a cliff in Cornwall with the waves crashing below you, getting lost on the Pennine Way and crying when hobbling the last few miles of the North Downs during Hurricane Bertha, then you know you are alive.”

Before I finish, well done to everyone who competed last weekend at the Norfolk County Track and Field Championships in Norwich and of course to those who took part in the Sportlink GP Dereham AC 10 Miler and North Norfolk Beach Runners Mammoth Marathon and Half Marathon which we at Sportlink were proud to be associated with.

Needless to say, a very big well done also to Athletics Norfolk and all clubs involved in putting on these super and well organised events.