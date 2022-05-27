Neil Featherby: Now is the time for some to start thinking about Run Norwich

Having recently started a weekly series of mini podcasts with Mark Armstrong for the build-up to the Run Norwich 10k which will take place on Sunday July 17, I thought it might also be an idea to discuss this week’s topic ‘Pace makes for the Perfect Race’ for my column.

Especially for those who might be running a 10k for the first time.

The elite and the more experienced will already know all the ins and outs of how to train and of course how to pace themselves on the day although I am sure some will still get it wrong.

For those who are still relatively new to running though and as yet are still working towards being able to run the 10k distance, the main thing they should be focusing on is just getting the easy miles in to gradually condition their bodies which will allow them to complete 6.2 miles.

Our bodies really are amazing when it comes to being able to adapt to applied stresses through exercise, but it still has to be done very carefully.

Then come race day, I would still advise any novices (for the want of a better word) to start out at an easy pace which they know they will be able to maintain. In other words, a pace which feels very comfortable and where it is possible to hold a conversation. Then hopefully being able to pick the pace up during the second half of the run.

However, when it does come to hitting a target time, then maintaining a sustained pace really is important.

The more serious and highly trained runners should be able to maintain a pace which relates to approximately 85pc of their maximum heart rate. More specifically known as the anaerobic threshold. For some it might be a little lower and for others who are more highly trained a little higher.

For those who perhaps are still a little unsure, my advice would be to try and run some kilometre or mile reps at what you think will be your desired race pace.

Let’s hypothetically say that if for instance you are aiming for 50 minutes, then you will need to be able to maintain a pace of five minutes per km or a shade over eight-minute miles. Keep the recovery between each rep down to about a minute and if you then struggle with pace or indeed recovery between the intervals, you will know as yet you are not ready to maintain that pace for the full distance. Needless to say, keep working on it as you will eventually improve.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Other runs which will also help to further improve your fitness levels and ability to sustain pace are what we call tempo runs. These can be anything from 20 mins up to an hour depending upon your conditioning. Run these a little slower than your 10K pace. If you monitor your heart rate, then around 80pc, albeit finishing off the run at a slightly harder pace.

At the end of the day – if you do go off too fast then you will pay for it. Elite or beginner that is. This is so easy to do when it comes to running in mass events with thousands of other runners and a huge crowd cheering you on. Therefore keep telling yourself now how you intend remaining disciplined irrespective of all the surroundings on race day. Practice focusing your mind as well. Visualise running the perfect race during your training runs where you finish strong. There will be no better feeling when passing others who have gone off too quickly whilst knowing you are looking good as you tick those last couple of miles off.

Back in November last year, I wrote about a man who was a huge influence on my running during my school days and how made up I was after he had walked into Sportlink to say hi having not seen him for several years. This man was my old PE Teacher Mr. John Philpott. We laughed and talked about those school days especially when I said he was the only teacher to ever gave me an A when it came to school reports.

While I was out running on Tuesday morning this week, I was thinking about him and how he used to stand track side during his lunch break with a stopwatch calling out all my splits after working out specific target times to hit during what was my main event back then, the 3,000 metres.

Later on, during Tuesday morning for whatever reason I decided to go on to the Hellesdon School 1970s Facebook group only to see that he had passed away back in January and ironically on the same day as my birthday.

Shocked and sad were the first two emotions to hit me, but I am so glad of the fact that we did meet up again before his passing. My thoughts, albeit now belated, are very much with his family. John Philpott – a great teacher, a great man and an inspiration to many. I will always be so very grateful.