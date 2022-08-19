Neil Featherby: Remembering two fine Norfolk runners

Expert opinion

Bob Bates doing of the things he loved best - out in the open air and walking in the hills. - Credit: Tania Bates

This week, I really must mention and dedicate my column to two old friends and well-known Norfolk runners of the past who have both sadly passed away during this month.

Having paid my respects to Bob Bates at his funeral on Monday, I was shocked to learn that he was 85 years of age. Whilst he had suffered with Parkinson’s Disease during the last few years, he was always someone who not only looked so much younger than he was but also had a much younger person’s outlook on life.

I also discovered that apart from his running exploits, he was also an excellent rock climber, cyclist, kayaker and weight-lifter hence his superb physique. Apparently, a Welsh weightlifting champion too.

Bob was one of the first runners I met upon making my return to competitive running 40 years ago. I will never forget running along Drayton High Road in Hellesdon and seeing this awesome looking guy, who with his long black hair and an equally long black beard, looked like what I can only describe as a really tough and hardened mountain runner. Then just as we passed each other going in the opposite direction he said to me: “You are looking great keep it going.” Talk about putting me on a high as my pace quickened even more so.

During the funeral, the word ‘cool’ was constantly used when describing Bob and talking about his life what with the well-known and top sports writer and journalist Pat Butcher taking a reading before being followed up by a brilliant speech from Bob’s son, Keith.

However, I also think another great friend Dave Mytton summed him up perfectly when telling me that after a training session at the UEA Sports Centre back in the 1980s, it was clear that something was wrong with Bob.

Other gym goers asked him if he was okay only for Bob to reply: “I am going home as I think I’ve had a brain haemorrhage.”

Needless to say, upon arriving home he told his wife Tania but despite her protestations, he merely said he was going to sleep on it. Then the following morning, after a visit to the GP, he was rushed to Addenbrookes where he had a scan which confirmed that he had not only had a brain hemorrhage, but two previous ones. Bob being Bob though, just shrugged his shoulders and carried on with life as if nothing had happened.

Alan Walker, who apart from being a very good runner was also secretary of the old Duke Stret Running Club, is another great loss to the Norfolk running community having passed away just last week. Mike Wilkinson called me up to tell me the sad news what with the pair of them both having been very active members of the club be it out on the road and in the background with admin and organisational work.

In the words of former Duke Street Runner Graham Ringer: “I will always remember Alan for not only being a great runner, but great social person too. When I first joined Duke Street, we went out for a Sunday run which turned out to be three and a half hours which was far more than I intended. It was Alan who kept me going that day. He’s another one of those guys who will always be remembered within the running world. RIP Alan.”

Alan’s funeral will take place at St Faith’s Crematorium at 10.15am on Friday, August 26. There will also be another Duke Street Running Club reunion at the Bush Public House in Costessey on Tuesday, Sept 20 at 7.30pm where I am sure everyone will raise a glass in Alan’s memory.

Changing the subject completely, I completed 15,000 consecutive days of running at least once every day on Wednesday of this week. So many fantastic memories of having ran with and met so many people during this time including the likes of Bob and Alan which really is priceless.