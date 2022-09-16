Neil Featherby: It's almost taper time... so what should you be doing?

Expert opinion

Steph Jones at 11 miles during her longest training run of 18 miles last Sunday with friends Sophie Graveling (on bike) and Jason Wright for support - Credit: Neil Featherby

Half way into September and after many weeks of training, for those who are running in one of the big marathons - Berlin, London and Chicago - this should now be a time for winding down and tapering.

However, it can also become a period when you feel every little niggle or indeed sniffle, what with having more time on your hands through less running and more thinking.

If you’re not careful, this can also lead to a time of focusing on any such negatives rather than all the positives of having completed all the hard work which has gone into the marathon training schedule.

Mark Armstrong mentioned in his column last week how he is feeling the effects of an Achilles tendon issue and whilst he most certainly does have a bit of a problem, providing he is sensible and manages it well, I am sure he can get back on track and be ready to PB in Chicago on October 9.

One thing that is for sure is he must go to the start line in a good frame of mind. If not, when the going does get tough (and it normally does in a marathon), any negative thoughts in the back of the mind can start to chip away where it can then be so easy to switch off and justify a reason for letting go.

Steph Jones towards the latter stages of her longest training run last Sunday with friends Jason Wright and Sophie Graveling on bike for support - Credit: Neil Featherby

I have seen this so many times in the past only for the individual to afterwards regret it whilst saying: “I wish I had have hung in there now,” and let’s avoid the classic: “I was on for!”

With my other half Steph now just over a fortnight away from her marathon debut in London and what with her only taking up the challenge just 14 weeks ago after being given the opportunity to run in this great race, it really has been a case of trying to push the boundaries without pushing her over the edge, physically and mentally.

Up until June, her running had been down to just three or four times a week for never more than two or three miles going right back to last October. So putting together a plan to get round a marathon in a reasonable time was always going to be based around trying to get as close as we can to the distance without breaking her.

Eighteen miles done and dusted as Steph Jones completes her longest training run - Credit: Neil Featherby

Prior to last weekend, her longest run had been 16 miles and whilst this was pretty good under the circumstances, it then became a case of do we push to 20 miles in the hope that she doesn’t get injured and of course still recover in time? Or do we look to do something a little different?

Therefore, and with last weekend being what I consider a time to get that last real long run in with just three weeks to go, it was the latter we went for.

I said to her at the beginning of last week, when you get home from work on Friday night we will go out and do five or six miles, followed by the same distance the following morning and then on Sunday we will bang out 18 miles to get 28 to 29 running miles in the bag during a 36-hour period.

However, and after what was of course a pretty sombre day last Friday what with the passing of the Queen, she came in and said: “I just can’t do this.”

“Do you really believe that?” I said, “and if that is how you genuinely feel after all this hard work, then go ahead and throw the towel in.”

Needless to say, I was once again playing the reverse psychology game when reminding her of all the people who were supporting her, the charities she was running for and of course the emotional attachment as to why she took up this challenge.

“When you studied for your degree it was three years of hard work which led to you coming away with a first and training for a marathon is no different,” I said. “The training is the studying and preparation whereas the marathon is the end result or let’s just say the final examination.”

Just as when we had that blip a few weeks ago when asking her to add an extra loop to a long run, you could once again see her mind whirring only for her to put her running shoes on and out she went returning 5.5 miles later with a big smile on her face.

All in all, the weekend proved to be a great effort for her, culminating in a very good 18 mile run on Sunday morning and despite a tough last mile when she developed a bad stitch, she battled through it which will give her that extra strength and confidence in knowing that she can and will give it her all come the big day.

It can be such a fine line between success and failure at times and the marathon is no different. Our minds really do control our emotions and feelings for which it is so very important to try and remain as positive as you can at all times.

Finally, I must just say get well to local and very popular runner and triathlete Kevin Youngs, who was involved in an accident whilst on his way over to Sportlink earlier this week on his bike.

Kevin was one of my main training partners during the early 1980s and just about everyone in the local running and tri scene knows him and I am sure they will all wish him a very speedy recovery.