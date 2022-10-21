Neil Featherby: Time for a break before ramping up the training again?

Expert opinion

As mentioned in previous columns during the last few weeks, this is always a time of year when lots of athletes, after what has been nine or 10 months of racing, look to take a bit of break.

It might just be a week or two of easy running before then planning ahead for the cycle to start all over again with winter work. For the endurance athletes this means putting in some big mileage weeks.

This also means a time for having crack at cross country racing where some certainly excel more than others when it comes to dealing with the rigours of what a cross country course may offer. Particularly those courses which are made up of hills and heavy going underfoot.

However, and whether you are a front runner or not, cross country running is also a great way to break up some the grind of banging out lots of training miles as well as being a great way to increase the benefits of having a strong endurance base.

Talking earlier this week to one of the athletes who I coach about what lies ahead during the next few months, it was obvious that he was champing at the bit to get going, for which I stipulated the importance of getting the balance right with regards to making sure that it does all fit in with his lifestyle.

All training is a fine balance when it comes to achieving goals and hitting peaks and whilst having the hunger and desire to be the best you can be is a much-needed trait in an athlete, if the work load ends up causing problems within the rest of one’s life, the likelihood is that the desired end result won’t be achieved.

This is also why having a coach or mentor around you can be of great benefit. Not just because they know how to put training programmes together, but because they can also monitor other things going on outside of the training.

I always like to mention some notable performances that have taken place between these weekly columns for which there were so many last weekend.

However, and whilst I don’t have the space to mention all of them, I do have to say a huge well done to Logan Smith on his win in last Sunday’s Peterborough Great Eastern Half Marathon. His winning time of 65 mins and 55 secs just goes to show how talented he is and I am sure he will not only improve on this during the next few years, but will also run a very fast marathon when he decides to turn his attention to the full distance.

Further mentions must go to Callum Bowen Jones who finished in 9th place amongst the 2,000 plus entrants in The Cabbage Patch 10 Mile Road Race in Twickenham also in a super-fast time of 51 mins and 48 secs. This was done on the back of just four weeks endurance training after spending the summer months racing over 800m and 1500m.

Then nearer to home, Kyle Brooks (74:58) and Leanne Finch (1:21:10) took the men’s and women’s honours respectively at the Blickling Half Marathon and Neil Adams who finished in 2nd place (73:50) in his age category 45+ at the Bath Half Marathon.

I am sure all of them will be looking towards their own winter programmes and of course a chance to test their fitness levels out when racing over the country during the next few months.

Well done to everyone else who came away from last weekend with pleasing racing performances whilst not forgetting all those hard-working race organisers and volunteers.

Finally, all the very best to everyone running and involved with the organisation of this Sunday's Run Norwich 10K.