Neil Featherby: How Joe Skipper doesn't just talk the talk

Expert opinion

There is one man who when he says he’s really going for it then he really means it – and that’s Norwich triathlete Joe Skipper.

I remember the first time I met him at Sportlink a few years ago where straight away I could see just how single minded and determined he was to become a big achiever. At the time he was telling me about how he was aiming to break eight hours for the Ironman distance.

Having worked with various sports people during what now feels like a lifetime, it has always been apparent to me that some athletes and sports people just have that extra something in their locker which apart from a huge talent is also total focus and mindset. Or perhaps better put, they have that one hundred percent belief in their ability. If they say it then they know it.

Joe’s performance last Sunday at the Dekra Lausitzring racetrack in Germany where he went head-to-head with Olympic and World Champion Kristian Blummenfelt from Norway in an event which was specifically staged to break the seven-hour barrier for the Ironman Triathlon distance in a similar way to when the sub two-hour marathon was broken by Eliud Kipchoge, was amazing.

He really is a master of calculating exactly what he needs to do, so when he predicted beforehand that he would achieve a finishing time for the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2 km marathon of 6 hours 47 mins which many thought was just gamesmanship talk, I just smiled and thought to myself if that is what he said, then he meant it whilst also pinging him a message saying ‘He Who Dares Wins’.

While he did not win the race, he most certainly went for it and was bang on with his prediction finishing in 6 hours 47 mins and 36 secs. I am also sure that Kristian Blummenfelt who finished in 6:44:25 after passing Joe at 17km during the run would have also been one of the first to say that it was due to having to give it his all in chasing down Joe which led to him achieving such a fantastic time himself.

Joe’s individual splits were for the swim 53 mins 24 secs, bike 3 hours 16 mins and 42 secs and run 2 hours 36 mins and 43 secs. Most people would be made up being able to do just one of those times, never mind running a marathon at sub 6 min mile pace to finish off.

Well done Joe Skipper – a true inspiration to so many budding future champions.

One final footnote – I really must also mention that Britain’s Kat Matthews and Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig both produced equally amazing performance in their head-to-head whilst not only both breaking the eight-hour barrier, but both smashing it by a long way finishing in 7 hours, 31 mins, 54 secs and 7 hours, 34 mins and 19 secs.