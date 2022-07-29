Neil Featherby: Dedication or obsession ... you decide

Columnist

Neil Featherby completing his 41 years of running at least once every single day since July 25, 1981 - this time in Berwick - Credit: Neil Featherby

This week - Monday specifically - marked my having run every single day for 41 years - usually twice a day, but if not then definitely once.

Needless to say, I have been asked if this is down to dedication or obsession. Truth be told, it is both.

Back in my serious competitive years, it was definitely dedication as I had a real drive to be the best I could be as a runner.

But, looking back, I should have throttled back at times as running anything from 120 to 150 miles, week in and week out was not always the best way to be in peak shape when it mattered, especially when running through injuries and illnesses.

Being an asthma sufferer, I even ran when I had been hospitalised for three days on one occasion and another time after being told that if I didn’t give up running, I would end up in a wheelchair within two to five years. That was back in 1983!

You could probably say at times my obsession and dedication went well beyond that, and more towards madness, but, always wanting to try and emulate one of my all-time heroes, Ron Hill, who ran every day for over 50 years, I just had to do it.

My running goes right back to my school days which, of course, is a lot more than 41 years ago. I will always remember being told by a careers officer that I needed to focus more on my academic studies than sport, as that would never help me pay the bills beyond leaving school.

How wrong she was, as running really has been behind just about everything I have ever done.

It took me around the world to some fantastic places, and of course helped me meet some amazing people who are still friends of mine to this day.

I also had the privilege and honour to run for England and Great Britain on several occasions, whilst also winning lots of races during my peak years.

However, it was also running which took me into two other sports at the highest level when working with professional footballers and boxers. Rubbing shoulders with some of them was just like being a kid in a sweet shop at times - I had to pinch myself at times.

But of course, the biggest part of my running life really has to be dedicated to my business, which is now coming up to 28 years. Just like training for and running in a marathon, overseeing and managing Sportlink has been exactly the same, with lots of highs coupled with some lows too.

I am also sure it is my dedication/obsession which also helped me through any lows - be it in business and of course in life.

Never give up until the race is run, that is for sure and as mentioned in my column last week – winners never lose if they always believe.

Here’s now looking forward to keeping this streak going into its 42nd year with a trip up to the Highlands of Scotland for some running in some fantastic scenery…