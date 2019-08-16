Neil Featherby: An evening with Bure Valley Harriers was very well spent

Action from a Bure Valley Harriers training session. Picture: Neil Featherby Archant

Earlier this week, I was asked to take a session at the Bure Valley Harriers over at Worstead for which I have to say it reminded me just how much the camaraderie amongst runners really does exist.

Whilst Brenda and Dave Hutcheon are very much at the helm, it is indeed every single member within the group who really does go into summing up what belonging to a club means.

I have been asked to take sessions with them for several years now and even before they became an affiliated club which goes back to 2015. However, and whilst it has always been a very pleasurable experience, Tuesday night's visit was most definitely one where I came away with that little extra bit of satisfaction.

Firstly, the standard at the sharp end really was so very impressive (men and ladies), but most noticeably the effort and want to do well right through the ranks was superb.

Beforehand, I had a little chat about what training really means and how important it is to get it right especially if you want to get the best out of your racing performances.

Nevertheless, it was soon very clear to me that once into the session they were already aware of this and that Dave and Brenda's coaching methods have done wonders since my last visit which was over a year ago.

Just as importantly though and at the same time there was also a huge element of fun with lots of laughs and banter which for me will always make for what is the perfect group session i.e. hard work, with big smiles even when finishing with hands on your knees or in some cases on their hands and knees.

I don't doubt for one moment that this replicates what goes on at most clubs, but whilst some of the bigger clubs are as well run as a top professional football club, i.e. the City of Norwich Athletics Club for one, who I also have the greatest admiration for, at the same time it is always nice to be reminded every now and again about just what it means to be part of a very close-knit group of people, where every single member is so familiar and supportive of each other.

Thank you Brenda and Dave and of course a very big thank you to the Bure Valley Harriers.