Neil Featherby: Never stop learning to try and be a better runner or coach

Expert opinion

Ron Hill was one of the most innovative thinkers when it came to running - Credit: PA

A question I’m often asked is what makes a good coach and where did I get all my theories from?

Understanding the basic principles of training and the energy systems for one, of course. But, in truth, the same as what makes for a good athlete - being dedicated to the cause.

I spent years reading everything I could from coaching manuals (some dating back 100 years), autobiographies, digesting papers and books on exercise physiology and of course working with and speaking to lots of brilliant coaches and experts who have been there, seen it and done it time after time. You can never stop learning, that is for sure or never want to for that matter.

Whilst coaches and experts may have differing opinions and ways of going about things, as long as all the components or what I call jigsaw pieces are put together in the correct order, then the end result should prove to be successful.

Short, medium, and long-term planning, along with patience, all added into the mix.

For those who have long term goals then they really must be in it for what will be a lengthy journey because and as always there are no magic wands and no legitimate short cuts.

While we perhaps have more knowledge these days when it comes to sports science and how to apply it to an athlete’s training, or perhaps better put, more access to it, the human body still responds to exercise and applied stresses the same as it did years ago.

Apart from being lucky enough to work with and pick the brains of coaches and top athletes during my time, I also worked with an excellent exercise physiologist 30 years ago where at the time we had what was considered some pretty state of the art equipment.

However, it really was only accessible to those who were competing at the highest levels.

For the average club runner, it was there for them too, but it came at a cost for which most of them decided to just focus on putting the miles in and getting the basics right.

Back then it was commonplace for the average road runner to think nothing of getting out there and banging out 70 to 100 miles a week whilst adding structure to their sessions based upon the knowledge of the day.

Performances in sport and of course athletics will always continue to improve. Particularly so during the last few years which has to be down to several factors.

As to which one of these factors is the biggest reason for improvement though is open to debate.

Needless to say, a combination of several things such as improved knowledge, training facilities, nutrition, funding and sponsorship, a greater influx of athletes from Africa being able to travel the world outside of major competitions and of course for the elite being able to fully focus on being a full-time professional athlete.

However, and much more recently, equipment especially footwear.

There are no two ways about it, advancement in performance shoes really do make a difference and are a big factor in recent improved race times.

As said many times before, I wish they were around during my competitive years.

I do also often wonder what the likes of Jim Peters who was setting world marathon records during the 1950s in plimsoles or Ron Hill in the late 1960s and early 1970s would have done if they were around today.

Ron who won gold at the European Championships in 1969 and Commonwealth Games marathons the following year in 2 hours, 9 mins and 28 secs was considered at the time as one of the most innovative athletes of his day what with his experimentation with diet and kit.

His 2:09 clocking was also regarded by many as a world best for a marathon.

The top Australian athlete Derek Clayton had run quicker (2:08:33) but on a course in Antwerp Belgium in 1969 which many considered to be short although he was at the time of going into this race the existing World Record holder with a 2:09:36 clocking after winning the Fukuoka marathon in 1967.

Unfortunately, a re-measurement of the Antwerp course was not possible due to building work and a new road layout being built very soon after the race for which it is all now past history and conjecture as to whether it was or was not accurate.

However, be it Ron or Derek, they both ran in the most flimsiest of shoes with no protection whatsoever.

Ron also won the Boston marathon in 2 hours 10 mins and 30 secs sandwiched between both of those championship winning races.

At the end of the day, when it comes to coaching, all you want is for your athletes to be the very best they can be and whilst science will of course continue to further advance improvements by way of exercise knowledge (which I will endeavour to keep up with), what really fascinates me is just how much further the scientists and designers can go when it comes to footwear technology before there is a levelling out….