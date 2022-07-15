Neil Featherby: Sometimes unpopular decision have to be made

Expert opinion

Ironically, I had already started this week’s column about the dangers of running in extreme temperatures when I heard rumours that Run Norwich was being postponed until October.

Whilst there will be a lot of people disappointed, when weighing it all up I think it was perhaps the right decision to make.

Certainly, if the temperature is going to be anywhere near to what the forecasters are predicting particularly in a race which will feature thousands of participants and spectators in the middle of Norwich where it will feel even warmer.

I don’t doubt for one moment that all the experienced athletes and runners would be okay, but when it comes to mass ‘People’s Events’ where there will be a large number of novices and first timers who may have only been running for a few months, they won’t have the same level of conditioning.

I know people will say it should be down to the individual to take responsibility and make a sensible decision on the day as to whether they feel they will be okay or not, but we all know that most of us having trained for something will still go for it. Having organised events myself, the last thing you want is for someone to get badly hurt or even worse when it could have been prevented. Hindsight is not a wonderful thing!

Having raced in extreme conditions on a number of occasions, I know just how damaging it can be.

For several weeks and months in 1990, I had trained really hard for the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota which was held in June of that year. People who know Duluth well will be aware of the saying ‘if you don’t like the weather, then give it 10 minutes and it will change.’

This saying is absolutely spot on, but come race day we woke up to temperatures which were already into the 70Fs and the only changes with regards to the weather that day was that the temperature got even warmer by the time the race started.

The sensible decision would have been too re-evaluate my goals but having trained so hard and also knowing that I was in good shape I still went for it and whilst the age old saying of ‘I was on for’ could well be applicable here, the marathon is 26.2 miles, and it is the time which you cross the finish line in that counts, irrespective of the conditions or circumstances.

Crossing the finish line for me on this occasion was a disappointing 2 hours 23 mins and 9 secs for 9th place with just four of the 32 invited sub 2:20 marathon runners in the field only just breaking the barrier with the winner having a previous personal best time of 2:09.

It was during the second half of the run where the heat really got to me. Not only did I start to cramp up, but I even started to feel dizzy and shaky towards the end.

Then just after finishing it was quite clear that I was becoming incoherent for which I was quickly whisked away and hooked up to a saline drip for the next couple of hours due to severe dehydration.

It was not a nice experience, and I really did feel like I was hungover for several weeks afterwards. Incidentally, it was like a war zone in the hospital tent with absolutely loads of runners also being brought in suffering with heat related issues.

Whilst our bodies can adapt to running in warm weather just like it can adapt to most things given time, for heat acclimatization it would require two to three weeks and that is not always easy here in the UK particularly as you can never forecast too far ahead.

Trying to keep it simple and basic for this column, exercising in very warm temperatures forces our heart to work much harder to divert extra blood to the skin surface to help dissipate the increased build-up of heat. This also results in a reduced blood supply going to our working muscles. So trying to maintain what may have been a pre-planned pace will be somewhat more difficult causing even more energy to be used and of course body heat which can then lead to the same issues to what I suffered with in Minnesota.

Whilst I have already been reminded that Run Norwich is only 6.2 miles and nowhere near as tough as the Marathon De Sables, such events as the MDS do not let novices take part whilst also making sure all entrants prove they are medically fit before accepting them into the race.

Going forward, I am sure the organisers of Run Norwich will now be considering several things relating to what really is a super event. Putting on such a race in the middle of summer is always going to be one of ‘let’s hope it is not too warm on the day’ but and if the experts are right, then we really are in for a scorcher this Sunday for which even those out on a gentle training run will need to be cautious whilst wearing the right clothing and staying hydrated.

At the end of the day and despite the huge disappointment for just about everyone, sometimes decisions have to be made which will not be popular. I am liking it to one of those occasions during a title fight between two boxers when the referee jumps in and stops the fight only for the loser and his team to kick off saying the ref stopped it too soon.

Having worked in boxing where I saw a very good friend get badly hurt, I still to this day look back and not only wish the fight had of been stopped sooner but had not of taken place at all. I have seen even worse than this in a sporting arena due to the right decision not being made. Our health is far too important and there are plenty of other races to take part in between now and October when Run Norwich is now destined to take place.

Have a great weekend everyone.