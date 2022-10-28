Neil Featherby: Is another running boom upon us?

Expert opinion

It seems like we are in the middle of another running boom.

Over the last few weeks we’ve seen events such as the Great North Run, London, Berlin and Chicago marathons and then just last Sunday the amazing sight of thousands of runners running round the city centre streets when taking part in the Run Norwich 10K.

At Sportlink we have been seeing so many new runners coming in, all saying they have been inspired by one or more of these recent events.

It is brilliant and I don’t mean from a business perspective either.

There is no better feeling than when seeing people who are relatively new to running all buzzing from what really is such a fantastic way to keep your mind and body healthy.

As most people know, I run every day come whatever the circumstances when perhaps it would have been more advisable on occasions to stay indoors or take a day off.

However, running every day is, dare I say, all part of my obsessional behaviour.

I just love the freedom of getting away from it all when running with my dogs around the woods near to where I live, alongside friends, too, of course.

Sadly though, this last week we have decided to retire our dogs from running.

They absolutely love it, but they are now aging and to the point where afterwards they limp around for a bit.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

After what is now 17 years of running with dogs and just two years after the film was made by local film maker Lee Blanchflower with me and my huskies titled ‘Running with Dogs’ when they seemed in their prime, it is all going to seem strange and somewhat alien to me leaving home for a run without them.

It really has all crept up on me although deep down I suppose I knew it was coming but just did not want to accept it.

Therefore, it will now be a case of getting a run in on my own followed by taking them out for a couple of miles walk with just a little bit of jogging thrown into the mix.

Coming to terms with things is all part and parcel of life of course, but for some of us it just takes a bit longer before accepting it.

Especially for those people who have been competitive in one form or another all of their lives where the word defeat is not on the agenda.

Talking of being competitive, one event which I have been involved with for what is now 20 years, is the Felthorpe Boxing Day Fancy Dress Hare & Hounds Cross Country Run.

This of course means that we are now literally just two months away from what will be the 21st running of this unique event.

From its early beginnings of just a few people chasing after me, ‘The Hare’, whilst I ran ahead laying a trail through about 8 miles of streams, deep ditches and mud which at times has been chest deep, it has grown over the years to where at times we have had well over 100 runners taking part raising thousands of pounds for lots of different causes and charities.

However, and just like looking back at all the years I have been running with my dogs, now having reached two decades of organising this event, I am wondering whether this next one may be the last.

Either way, it will be special and for anyone who may be interested in taking part, then please do contact me.

A word of warning though, you will need to get up early on Boxing Day morning and be prepared to run with others in fancy dress whilst getting absolutely soaking wet and covered in mud. You may even get lost if you don’t follow the trail carefully.

Good fun it is through and quoting what two regulars have said to me several times over the years – ‘The best part of Christmas’ and ‘The Hare & Hounds isn’t just for Christmas, it’s For Life!’

We will see...