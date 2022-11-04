Neil Featherby: How to spend a perfect Wednesday afternoon

Expert opinion

Many years ago, in Norfolk, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons were known for Cross Country running and football what with the East Anglian Cross Country League and Thursday Football League.

Both competitions were very keenly contested with high level athletes and footballers representing not just their clubs, but in most cases, a local business, university, or services such as the post office and the police.

When it came to the Cross Country League though, the biggest majority of athletes came from what back then was an array of RAF bases scattered around the region.

Whilst the Thursday Football League no longer exists, the Wednesday Cross Country League is still thriving with 22 clubs and teams entered for the Autumn/Winter 2022/23 series.

After receiving a few pictures from our store manager at Sportlink, Chris Mickleburgh, after Wednesday afternoon’s race, which took place at Mousehold Heath, amongst the images was one of Team Sportlink.

Team Sportlink captain Chris Mickleburgh working hard during the midweek cross country race at Mousehold Heath - Credit: Scott Walford

Looking at the picture really demonstrated to me just how times have changed so very much.

I ran in some of the league races back in the mid-1980s and even though we would say we were just using the races as part of our training, the level of competition was pretty hot what with the RAF being able to boast so many international runners amongst their ranks.

Sadly though, after what was the closure of numerous military bases throughout Norfolk and surrounding counties, the league, which can be dated back to 1963, did lose some of its appeal.

Thankfully though, a number of individuals such as Jude Durrant and Bobbie Sauerzapf were determined to keep it alive for which the league is not only now flourishing, but increasing in popularity.

Now before I go any further, I did actually write about the East Anglian Cross Country League three years ago so I don’t intend repeating myself, but there are two reasons I have brought this subject up again and that is because come next year, this super series of races will be 60 years old and that in itself is something to celebrate. Oh, and I probably will repeat myself once that landmark is reached, but well worth it I would think.

However, and going back to the picture of Team Sportlink, with regards to me saying how it demonstrated just how times have changed, it really did thrill me what with seeing a group of keen runners, irrespective of age or ability.

Whilst the league has changed somewhat during its six decades of existence, so has people’s mindsets.

Back in the 1960s and even through to the 1980s, many people assumed that by the age of 30 it was time to start thinking about hanging up your running shoes.

Neil Featherby and former Norfolk Cross Country champion Martin Piggott racing in the East Anglian Cross Country League in 1985 at the old RAF Coltishall base. - Credit: Neil Featherby

Nowadays a high majority of people don’t take up running until they are in their 30s or even beyond that age.

Running really is such a great way to stay fit in mind and body. Especially when testing yourself on a cross country course such as Mousehold Heath where there are some really steep climbs and from what Chris tells me, an old bomb crater.

For any runner living in Norfolk who has not taken part in one of these races and have a Wednesday afternoon free at any time, then why not check out further details of the East Anglian Cross Country League?

What better way to socialise mid-week with a run and a hot drink afterwards?



