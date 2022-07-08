Neil Featherby: The art of training for your first ever marathon

Expert opinion

Steph Jones is training for her first marathon under the guidance of Neil Featherby - Credit: Neil Featherby

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned that my other half Steph Jones is running in this year’s London Marathon.

Like many others, once that initial early excitement of getting a place in one of the world’s biggest marathons settles, the reality of the task which lies ahead can all then become rather daunting if you aren’t careful.

Especially when the furthest you have run before is just half the distance, never mind the fact that she has done very little since then other than running with our dogs each morning for a couple of miles.

Steph is naturally comparing herself to what others have and are already doing by way of mileage in training and long runs.

“Should I not be doing all of this too?” she has said.

In an ideal world, yes of course, but as I always say, stop looking at what others are doing and focus on where you are at.

Currently she is still out running each morning with our dogs which these days means lots of stops and starting again whilst sniffing this and sniffing that. I am of course talking about the dogs here!

However, I now have her also going out two to three evenings during the week doing more structured runs and then again on a Sunday morning where it is at this stage just about time on her feet as we look to further build the mileage up.

Running 26.2 miles is a long way, especially when you are still a long way from getting anywhere near to that distance in training.

If you panic and try to build up too quickly though it will invariably lead to break down through injury or even illness.

“What time should I aim for?” has also been another question.

Whereas I would normally say let’s have a goal and aim for such and such a realistic finishing time, just right now I am telling her to just concentrate on getting those very easy miles in with the goal being at this stage to just get round where she can also enjoy and take in everything which goes with running in the London Marathon.

Then if need be and nearer the time, subject to how the training has gone, we can decide whether it will be just about getting round or if all has gone really well during the build-up, we can look to run at a pace which we are confident of her being able to stick to.

I have already told her about the “I was on for” quote which is most often used after a marathon.

There really is no other distance like it where it can be a case of one moment you are cruising along thinking you have got it in the bag and then just like that the wheels come off, particularly if you have started out at a pace which you can’t hold for the full distance or of course if all the necessary training required has not been done.

Needless to say, ultra-marathons can also be very painful but for most people, ultras are run very differently to that of a marathon - ie several breaks on route for refuelling and with a high percentage of ultra-runners mixing a lot of walking combined with running.

As it happens, I am already telling Steph herself to include short periods of brisk walking with easy running during her longer weekend runs.

Training for a marathon especially your first one really is a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

However, when you stand on the start line with thousands of others such as in the London Marathon, it is during those final few moments before the off where there is no better feeling than knowing that you have ticked all the boxes.

It is a rollercoaster ride, that is for sure, but more often than not when having got off the ride it is not too long before you want to get on and go again.

What I do know is that it should be an amazing experience for her and one she will never forget.

As for her own self-motivation, she knows that she will have a lot of family, friends, work colleagues and children at the school where she teaches all wanting her to do well.

From an emotional point of view, she will also be running in the memory of our Siberian Husky Loki who we recently lost through illness whilst raising money in his name for the same causes which I did in March when completing the Cross Norfolk Challenge with him.

When she does eventually cross the finish line, the medal round her neck will represent all the above and much, much more, that is for sure.