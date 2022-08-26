Neil Featherby: Norfolk race scene in fine fettle after Dereham 5K

Expert opinion

Having not been to a local race in person since the County Championships back in May, it was nice to catch up with so many people again last Sunday at the Dereham 5K road race - many who I have known for years too.

Initially, I had intended on doing a long run with Steph as part of her London Marathon training, but as the race started at 9am, it was a quick three miles with her before she carried on with her dad in attendance on his bike.

“I won’t be too long,” I said to her before leaving. Needless to say, that apart from the guys on the Sportlink trade stand, I was the last to leave.

The race itself really was a great spectacle and so well organised by Dereham Runners with some fantastic performances and PBs by many people.

Jonathon Burton, the race director, asked me to present the prizes with Sportlink sponsoring the GP Series. However, with the legend that is John Downes over from Ireland, it was only right that he took on this role.

John has co-hosted many of our Sportlink podcasts with Mark Armstrong during the last couple of years and it is through him why we have had so many superstars of the sport agree to be interviewed.

For those who have not seen our podcasts, then all I can say is go and check them out as they are excellent.

The gasps when I introduced him to the waiting crowds after telling them that John’s personal best for 5,000 metres is a staggering 13:29, was one of the highlights of the day for me.

We (Sportlink) also produced our first outside broadcast by way of filming the event with pre and post-race interviews with not just the winners but others who have for years been part of the local race scene.

Needless to say, with Mark fronting it, along with John (Downes) adding his thoughts. I must also say a big thank you to Aaron Protheroe for filming and editing.

MORE: You can check out the race video here

I have received lots of messages along with compliments and very constructive advice this week with regards future improvements, whilst also asking if we intend to film further races in the Grand Prix Series. “I hope so,” has been my reply.

Speaking of the GP Series, the ‘Awards Evening and Night of Celebrations’ will once again take place after a two-year gap, and will be held at The Assembly House, Norwich on Friday November 11.

This is always a great evening and the perfect way to celebrate the end of another season of racing.

Tickets can be purchased at totalracetiming.co.uk/race/367 and if you hurry you can purchase at the early bird price of just £12.50 (£17.50 thereafter).

Just to end my column this week, a very big well done to everyone who took part in the 24-hour race last weekend at Sandringham. By all accounts another great event with some excellent performances.