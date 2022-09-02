Neil Featherby: The Great Race and why I'd love to see a Tour de Norfolk

Expert opinion

Neil Featherby rubbing shoulders with running legends Eric Williams and Steve Brace on stage 10 of the Great Race back in September 1990. Picture: Ged Marrinan - Credit: Ged Marrinan

So here we are in September and as always when going into the autumn and winter months the thoughts turn to that of being a time for putting some extra miles in.

However, and whilst for many athletes, winter work does mean lots of extra miles, there are of course thousands of others who are now thinking about tapering down for the London Marathon in just a month's time and of course other big city marathons such as Berlin and Chicago. Not forgetting New York of course, but that is still a couple of months away.

As mentioned in this column several times, my other half Steph is running London and is asking me as many questions as she is running miles.

Last Sunday we ran 16 miles together along with our good friend Craig Bowen Jones.

I could hear him giggling whilst me and Steph had words every now and again especially towards the end of the run as the fatigue started to kick in. ‘Tough Love’ apparently on my part she posted onto her Facebook afterwards. That did make me laugh though.

Back in my day, September/October also meant a time for running a marathon with my best runs coming in Berlin, where I ran my personal best, Leicester, where I had my first marathon win, and a GB first when competing in Europe’s oldest marathon in Kosice.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

However, the toughest race/event which I took part in was during September 1990 when competing in ‘The Great Race’ from Glasgow to London. A total 230 miles of racing over 20 stages between what is ironically today’s date, September 2 to September 23 based on the Tour De France Cycle Race with an overall winner (yellow jersey), plus king of the hills and points leader too.

The experts predicted that the winner would average a pace of 5:30-minute miles. Well, that was blown out of the window on day one from Glasgow to East Kilbride.

The race was literally a who is who from the world of distance running with 107 elite athletes which consisted from those who had won Olympic and World Championship medals through to the best road and track athletes from the UK Club system.

I averaged 5:26 and finished 44th overall – 20 hours, 14 mins and 57 secs. I was also part of the winning UK Team, Red Counties (9th Overall).

Rubbing shoulders with all these superstars really was mind blowing whilst also finishing ahead of many of them during some of the stages.

Each stage was screened on TV each night too and was also the event that brought Paul Evans to the fore as not just one of the UK’s best athletes, but truly world class.

I have mentioned this event before whilst also wondering if it will ever be organised again. Incidentally, the race was won by Paulo Catarino from Portugal in 18 hours, 32 mins and 43 secs. Ironically, he did not win a single stage.

At the same time, I have for several years been tinkering with the idea of a Tour of Norfolk Multistage race taking place over a long bank holiday weekend featuring a combination of a hill run as a prologue followed by further races of varying distances over cross country, track, trail and road.

The organisation of such an event would be huge what with the logistics of it all, but I still like the idea.

Last Friday saw the funeral of former Duke Street Running Club secretary Alan Walker at St Faith’s Crematorium.

Just some of the former Duke Street Runners that attended the funeral of club secretary, Alan Walker, last Friday - Credit: Neil Featherby

All I can say is that it really was an amazing turn out to pay final respects to such a well-liked and loved man from his family, friends and so many former club mates.

The huge round of applause at the end of the service really did sum up the camaraderie which has long existed between them all going right back to the early 1980s.

Have a good weekend everyone and, of course, keep on running.