Neil Featherby: A view from 'the other side'

The response to last week's column concerning running and social distancing, went well beyond my expectations.

I, like others, had been incensed by some of the comments made by Piers Morgan on TV.

The many comments on social media all pointed to two things: everyone should be kind and a certain TV presenter is not exactly popular.

I wasn't going to raise this subject again, but I received an email from Terry Miller, from north Norfolk, expressing his views about things which he felt I had not taken into consideration.

Initially I was taken aback, but it did make me think more deeply about this topic.

Terry pointed out that some runners can be very focused and not mindful of where they are going, particularly during this current time when it is all about trying to maintain what is regarded as safe distancing.

I can relate to this, as when a very determined runner has their head down it really can be a case of “I just want to keep going and I must not slow down”,

I replied to Terry and we had a chat. Terry’s view is that some runners do not always consider just how hard for the more elderly to move quickly. “Once you get to my age, Neil, you’re not as agile as you once were, so when someone is running towards you at pace, before you can even think about trying to move, they are on top of you,” he said. He also went on to talk about loss of hearing, poor eyesight and even awareness in later age.

We are living through a time where it is not only confusing for all of us, but quite frightening for some, particularly those more vulnerable.

I'll leave Terry with the final words: "This is a time for everyone to be kind and thoughtful towards each other. Most importantly, also try to be understanding too, because you just don’t know what the other person’s circumstances might be. It does not cost anything to be polite apart from maybe a few seconds out of your day.”