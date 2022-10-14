It's autumn... it must be cross country time

Columnist

Whilst it feels just like yesterday we were doing our best to stay cool during the extreme heat of summer, we're now are well and truly into October.

It's a time when runners start thinking about getting their winter running gear out to stay warm and dry - not forgetting reflective garments too, of course.

This is also a time for many to start thinking about the cross country season, which has always been regarded as a great way to stay fit and build endurance through the long winter months.

All seasoned runners will know just how traditional cross country running is and whether you are one of those speed merchants running middle distance events on the track or a hardy marathon runner, racing over the country has always been considered an event where athletes of all abilities can come together to test themselves over various courses and distances.

Training and racing over the country is a method I have always adhered to with any athlete I have coached. Just as I did last winter with Callum Bowen Jones, who went on to win the senior men’s Norfolk County cross country title back in January.

Moving on - well done to Mark and Alison Armstrong, who both produced excellent performances last Sunday in the Chicago marathon.

Mark had a number of issues during his build-up to the race what with an Achilles tendon injury which seemed to take forever to settle down and then, once it had, he went down with a heavy cold. However, he still smashed his PB by 15 minutes, finishing in three hours, 38 minutes and eight seconds.

He initially had every intention of going for 3:30, but we had a good chat in the days leading up to the race when I suggested he would be better off going through the first half of the run closer to 3:40 pace and then evaluate how he feels.

Be patient and run with intelligence whilst staying strong in mind and body was something I told him to carry out - as just about everyone who has run a marathon will know, when the going does get tough, the emotions during a marathon can go up down like a roller-coaster.

This he did and whilst he did slow after 20 miles, I think he can be really proud of his efforts, which of course will set him up for when he decides to do another one.

As for Alison – well what can I say? She went for 3:30 and held pace perfectly, running two even splits whilst also running the last mile quicker than the previous 25, crossing the finish line in 3:29.30. I certainly cannot take any credit for her performance. It was all down to her, through how she prepared herself and how she ran the race.

Just like Mark, there is clearly so much more to come from her.

One other person I must mention is Joe Skipper, who finished fifth in 7:54. 05 at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii last weekend.

I have mentioned Joe several times before, what with his consistency to be right out there as one of the world's best. He really is an inspiration when it comes to how to prepare yourself to be the best you can possibly be.

Apart from having bags of natural talent, as we all know, talent only goes so far. It is the commitment, belief and sheer determination to succeed that really counts and he has plenty of all that. Well done, Joe.

I am pretty sure that he, Mark and Alison will all be seen racing over the cross country this winter so as to set themselves for lots of more success in 2023.

Have a great weekend, everyone, wherever you may be running.












