So today I completed 15,000 consecutive days of running at least once every day.

Mark Armstrong asked me to compile my 15 most standout runs during that time, but having had a really good think about it, even 1,500 standout runs would not be enough. There really have been so many, be it here at home as well as some amazing places around the world.

Then there are all the runs with friends and running colleagues whilst not forgetting my dogs of course, which have meant so much to me. There have also been several training runs with some absolutely world class runners where I was not only in my element but in awe of the company I was keeping.

Needless to say, runs in all weather conditions too where most sensible human beings would stay indoors and even the time when I was hospitalised for three days but still crept out each day to get a couple of miles in. Lastly of course all those many challenges such as the 106.2 mile run in 1995 to raise money for two awesome young girls and their parents, the two Hadrian’s Wall runs followed by the Peddars Way/Norfolk Coastal Footpath Challenge (Anything for Oslo) and then earlier this year the Cross Norfolk Challenge Anything for Loki, which has to be the most emotional one of them all.

Anyway, and with all the above in mind, I said to Mark let me mark this milestone with my best 15 marathons for which he said: “okay go on then.” Oh, and I have just added a 16th, but who wouldn’t when it was somewhere as awesome as Bermuda?

Berlin Sept 1986 – 2:17:35 – Just one of those days where it all came together even though I had not actually planned for it until being invited to the race just nine days before. In fact, it was one of those runs where I did actually run out of road when feeling so strong during the second half of the run: 69:12 first half and 68:23 second half. Neil Featherby at the Berlin Wall. Picture: Neil Featherby - Credit: Archant



Berlin Sept 1985 – 2:19:07 – My first time under 2:20, but I was a little bit disappointed as I was hoping to run 2:17. I lost my focus between 13 and 20 miles when running in a pack which slowed the pace before breaking away and pushing on again.

Norfolk May 1987 – 2:20:33 – A race which was actually 300 metres over distance and one which I won four times in total. However, on this day I had actually only planned to run to 20 miles helping a club mate out and due to the fact that I had won the Wolverhampton marathon just four weeks earlier. On the day the wind was behind us and I really did feel full of running where at times I was even running back to get drinks for my club mate. Then come 20 miles my pick up was not there so I just carried on running the last 10k in 31:51. My big regret is that I did not go for it from the start.

London April 1985 – 2:20:47 – This was my first London Marathon and I can still remember everything about the whole weekend like it was just a couple of years ago. I ran with a good friend (Kevin Meardon from Thetford) to about 14 miles before he started to drop off the pace and at the same time as Ingrid Kristiansen came past us on the way to a world record which lasted for 13 years. I stayed with Kev for another mile or so but then pushed on whereby I eventually caught and went past Ingrid bang on 41k and right by the BBC TV camera where I got a good mention from the legend which is David Coleman.

Neil Featherby goes through the London Marathon finish line in 1985. - Credit: Neil Featherby



London April 1986 – 2:21:20 – Whilst this was the race which led to my first England vest and call up, I really was disappointed. Just as in Berlin the previous September, I was after 2:17, but let’s just say things really did not go to plan the day before and on race day. The weather was also not conducive to fast times whereby most of the front runners were down on time.

Wolverhampton April 1987 – 2:22:04 – It was a toss-up for going for London and a time again or trying to win what back then was considered to be the third biggest marathon in the UK. I went for the latter especially as Wolverhampton was where I ran my first ever marathon back in 1982 (2:37:33). On the day I felt totally lethargic and whilst the pace up front still felt comfortable I just felt unable to push on. Then at 21 miles a runner by the name of Trevor Hawes who was not only a prolific marathon runner but also a winner of so many of them put in a burst. With that he woke me up and by 24 miles I had opened up a decent gap and one which was enough for me to actually throttle back and take in all the atmosphere and enjoy the occasion of where it had all started for me.

Kosice (Czechoslovakia) Oct 1987 – 2:22:30 – My first Great Britain vest. I had as it happened been invited out to the Melbourne Marathon in Australia which took place on the same day, but having already turned a GB vest down earlier in the year, I could not do it a second time. This trip really was an eye opener that’s for sure but having the legendary Bill Adcocks as your team manager was something else. I was also partnered by Ian Bloomfield who was also running for GB for the first time prior to going on to much greater things. I am still good friends with Ian to this very day and as for the trip behind the Iron Curtain, well that really was something else and a great experience I will never forget. Oh, and as for the race – well what can you say when just about every great marathon runner from all over the world had at some point taken part in what is Europe’s oldest marathon.

Neil Featherby on the start line of the Kosice Marathon alongside Ian Bloomfield and Rosemary Ellis. Picture: Neil Featherby - Credit: Archant



Hong Kong Jan 1987 – 2:23:03 – What an awesome experience this one was and on the back of having ran 2:17 in Berlin just four months earlier. However, and for those who remember the winter of January 1987 here in Norfolk where we had snow drifts blocking off roads and burying cars under all the snow, it certainly made it difficult when it came to preparing for this one. The race was won by Rick Mannen from Canada with Doug Kurtis from the US in second place and me third. I am still in contact with both of them to this very day too which basically sums up what a great sport running really is. Oh, and Rick’s wife Josie too… an absolutely brilliant couple.

Duluth, Minnesota June 1990 – 2:23:15. In many ways I look at this as possibly one of my best performances. The temperature on the day was in the high 70s (Fahrenheit) and whilst at the time I knew I was in the best shape I had been in for several years when it came to running a really good marathon, the extreme heat blew all my plans out of the window by just five miles in (25:40). The field which had been assembled by the organisers really was top class but everyone was down on time by several minutes and as it happens, I ended up in the hospital tent having four bags of saline put back into me after the race. On the plus side, I went out there with another really great guy/friend Ian Corrin from Liverpool and despite our differences when it comes to football, we really are best friends.

Aberdeen May 1986 – 2:23:56 – My first England vest. The course was exceptionally hilly and the wind in your face was at times like running into a brick wall, but who would care when it was your first international call up. It was also my third marathon in just five weeks where I finished in second place and England took the team title.

Nantes April 1992 – 2:24:52 – My last ever competitive marathon finishing in seventh place. Russians took the first four places. However, I was out there representing Liverpool of all places with the great Gerry Helme and Kevin Taylor who was a club mate and good friend at Red Counties. The journey home the following day is one never to be forgotten, that I do know.

Leicester Sept 1984 – 2:25:01 – If anything this one is probably the most special of them all. Not only was it a huge PB for me at the time by just over five minutes, but I had chosen this race around a special date and friends who lived in Leicester (the Taylor family). They will know exactly what I am talking about. Lotus had also sponsored us with one of their cars what with my good friend and training partner at the time, Kevin Youngs, being one of the car testers. I broke away from the lead group after just four miles and whilst it scared me doing so, I just kept going, winning by exactly five minutes. I also went off course twice which meant I had to run back again on two occasions for which I easily lost at least 45 seconds. Kev, despite having a broken toe, finished in two hours 48 minutes.

Neil Featherby at Leicester - Credit: Archant



Luton July 1991 – 2:25:26 - Another England representation with this one in a home countries international event combined in the marathon ie England vs N. Ireland, Scotland and Wales. One I will definitely never forget, that is for sure. Let’s just say I ate far too much high fibre food the day before and heavily paid for it with stomach cramps on the day. However, I still took joint bronze in the race with the added bonus of winning silver in the South of England Champs which was also incorporated within the race.

Palermo Dec 1990 – 2:25:42 – This one came through Steve Ovett, the former Olympic 800 metres champion and one of the world's greatest ever middle distance athletes. The race was a bit like a who is who of marathon running with top marathon runners from all over Europe, Africa and South America. I travelled out there with Kevin Taylor once again whilst also meeting up with the great Tommy Hughes who now aged 62 is still running fast marathons and setting world age best records. From what I remember it was a three-lap course with lots of twist and turns and let’s just say Palermo lived up to its reputation. I will also never forget queuing up after the race when being paid out prize money with one hand only for half of it to then be taken back with the other hand by way of tax. Who was going to argue in Palermo?

Malta Feb 1989 – 2:26:25 – I can’t remember exactly how this trip came about but nevertheless it was a really nice race to be invited to along with Scotsman Andy Daly along with Dave Jenkin and Alan Whitfield from the North East. Pete Duhig and Graham Payne were also out there for the half marathon. Most of my training for this one was done from the N&N Hospital after my son Greg who was aged just two at the time broke his femur on Christmas Eve afternoon and I spent the next few weeks with him in hospital with his leg in traction. My Achilles was also a bit of a mess for which Tim Shepherd, the Norwich City physio, said I had no chance of completing this one. To make matters worse, I took the lads out for a training run the day before and got lost. We ended up doing about 11 miles for which I was not popular. Nevertheless, I finished in third place catching and passing one of the Italian runners during the last mile. The race was won by Trevor Hawes who had finished runner up to me at Wolverhampton a couple of years before. The best thing about this marathon though was being out there and meeting Emil Zatopek the only person to win the 5,000 and 10,000 metres along with the marathon in the same Olympic Games along with Ron Hill and Ian Thompson both former European and Commonwealth marathon champions. All three absolute Legends.