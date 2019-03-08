The amazing story of a man who is a true inspiration

Neil Featherby, left, with Tommy Hughes Picture: Neil Featherby Neil Featherby

Those who regularly read my column will know that every now and again I like to write about those I feel really are an inspiration.

Tommy Hughes at the Belfast half marathon Picture: Tommy Hughes Tommy Hughes at the Belfast half marathon Picture: Tommy Hughes

One such old friend of mine most certainly epitomises the word: Tommy Hughes, a very proud Irishman from Maghera, took up running aged 21, in 1981, but only to get fit so he could get into the first team for his local Gaelic Football Club and, to put it bluntly, lose some weight at the same time.

Although he didn't break into the first team, he did discover that running came naturally to him so decided to run in the Belfast Marathon the following year, finishing in a time of three hours, one minute and 26 seconds.

Whist this may have not set the world alight, it did ignite the fire in Tommy, to see just how fast he really could run.

Needless to say, he soon discovered it was running, not Gaelic Football, where his true natural talents lay, bringing his marathon time down in chunks, with a 2:35 the following year before going on to run 2:24 in winning the Derry Marathon in 1984. Even more amazingly, he broke the 2:20 barrier for the first time (2:19) when defending his title 12 months later.

Ironically, this race was then omitted from the Northern Ireland Road Race calendar for a full 28 years until it was resurrected in 2013 when Tommy, aged 53, astonishingly defended his title in a time of 2:30:32.

If his story was made into a film, people would say it could not happen in real life.

But there's more...

Going back to 1985 and having broken 2:20, races were coming with regularity, and invitational trips overseas. In 1988, he saw a major breakthrough when he won the Marrakech Marathon in 2:15, followed by wins in Belfast in 2:19 and Melbourne in 2:18.

He was also now really pushing the training load up to well over 100 miles a week while holding down a physical job - the only way Tommy knows.

His nature was, and always has been, that if you are going to have a go at something, then there is only one way to do it - give it your all.

Races came and went and more often than not were met with success and his thoughts turned to making the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. His hopes were enhanced with a win in the Dublin marathon in 1991, with a new PB of 2:14:46, albeit just short of the qualifying time required for the Games.

Not to be undeterred, he carried on, his focus for an all-out effort in the Marrakech marathon in January 1992, where he finished second, in 2:13:59 - just a second inside the qualifying mark, securing him that coveted place in the Irish team.

But the luck of the Irish was not on Tommy's side - as he started to push the mileage up once again, he went down with a stress fracture.

A number of medical experts said he would have to miss out, but there was no way Tommy was going to do that, and whilst I think it is fair to say he didn't start in the shape he could have been in if all had gone to plan, he still made it, and I am very proud to say that he included part of his preparations with a few days of training and staying at my place in Norwich - along with a win in the City of Norwich Half Marathon, before flying out with the Irish team.

This is also where another big part of the Tommy Hughes story starts. After returning from the Olympics, I think the best way to describe it is that everything felt flat and was an anti-climax, and he turned to drink and even took up smoking.

While he gave his all to anything he put his mind too, it also meant if his mind was not on it, his focus would go towards other things.

In 2013, things started to go downhill again as he felt constantly fatigued all the time. Not only were his race performances becoming affected, but also his general feelings and enthusiasm towards life, which resulted in him hitting the booze again. So much so that he was drinking a full bottle of vodka every day. He was diagnosed with para-thyroidism, and underwent surgery last year.

Astoundingly, less than two months later, he was back racing again in the Malaga Half Marathon where he helped the Irish Masters team win bronze medals.

He regularly bangs out 120 miles of running each week in training and amongst lots of success this year, he finished 67th overall in the Rotterdam marathon in a new world best for a 59-year-old by over four minutes, finishing in two hours, 30 minutes and 15 seconds, before following that up with a win outright in the Newry half marathon in 71:57.

This Sunday, he lines up with his son Eoin, 35, in the Frankfurt marathon where not only is Tommy aiming to become the first 59-year-old to run under 2:30s, but also set a new father and son world record which currently stands at 5:02.11.

He is such an awesome guy and I cannot praise him enough. I asked him if he was happy for me to write about his personal issues and in true Tommy Hughes fashion, quite simply said "yes, of course. If my story helps just one person, then it is job done".

I am pretty sure that the Tommy Hughes story could be an inspiration to so many people from so many walks of life. Me for one!