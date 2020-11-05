Youth football league postpones fixtures for Under-7s to Under-10s until 2021 due to coronavirus measures

A youth football league has decided to postpone its resumption until 2021 for age groups between Under-7s to Under-10s.

The Norfolk Combined Youth Football League (NCYFL) has decided to wait until the new year before starting up their league fixtures again for those age groups.

All children’s football has been halted as part of the four-week national lockdown imposed in England. That is due to end on Thursday, December 3 but NCYFL officials have decided to wait and resume fixtures on January 9 for youngsters from under-7s to under-10s although it is hoped friendlies and training can resume before then.

Under-7s and Under-8s secretary, Steve Kenny, said: “Now the parliamentary vote has taken place and it has been confirmed no matches of any kind, league or friendlies can take place before December 3 at the earliest, pending no extension to this date. This is also to include no training during this time too.

“All fixtures will now be cancelled and I will look to resume these on January 9. Assuming lockdown ends on December 3, it is the plan to allow teams to train and play friendlies on Saturday, December 5 and 12.

“I will wait to nearer the end of lockdown before rescheduling fixtures to ensure it’s end is as planned on December 2. Please ensure you all follow the guidance and stay safe. Hopefully we will back playing very soon.”

It is hoped the league programme can resume in December from age groups from Under-11s upwards, restrictions permitting.