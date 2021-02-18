What next for King's Lynn Town as National League vote to carry on playing?

Breaking

Published: 7:39 PM February 18, 2021

King’s Lynn Town’s hopes of the National League calling an end to the season have been lost.

The Linnets had voted for the season to end as they struggled to cope with the financial impact of matches being played without fans – and therefore with no income.

But the National League on Thursday night have revealed that the vote of its 66 member clubs has called for the season to go on – although the North and South feeder leagues voted to call it a day.

The National League began its season after government grants via the National Lottery were secured. However, funding for the early part of this year was to be through loans - which many clubs felt they could not afford. The withdrawal of grants in favour of loans was disputed by the league, bit the government has stood its ground - leading the current issues which have left a number of clubs refusing to carry out fixtures.

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve voted for the league to be declared null and void, saying he could not carry on funding the club without any income.

In a statement on the voting issues the National League said:

Earlier this month, the National League distributed four resolutions for member clubs to consider the outcome of the 2020/21 season.

With relevant voting thresholds now met for each resolution, the National League can confirm the outcome of this process as follows.

Resolution One

In summary: Step One and Two to be split in deciding the outcome of 2020/21 playing season. As a special resolution, a voting percentage of 75pc or higher was required to pass.

National League: (for) 21- (against) 0

National League North: 16-6

National League South: 9-12

Result: Passed

As a result, Resolution Four is disregarded.





Resolution Two (National League only)

In summary: The National League 2020/21 Playing Season (Step One) to be declared null and void. A minimum 51pc majority was required for Resolution Two to pass.

National League: 7-13

Result: Not Passed

As a result, the National League National Division will continue to operate for the remainder of the season





Resolution Three (National League North and South only)

In summary: The National League North and South 2020/21 Playing Season (Step Two) to be declared null and void. A minimum 51pc majority was required for Resolution Three to pass.

National League North: 15-7

National League South: 9-12

Result: Passed

Resolution is passed and consequently the season at Step Two is null and void.

Note – There are two votes from the National Division that have not yet been cast, however, the outcome of the resolutions cannot be affected by these votes, however they are cast.

With the voting procedure now closed, National League North and South fixtures will cease with immediate effect.

The Board will take the resolution outcome to the Football Association for ratification. This will include dialogue regarding promotion and relegation.



