Could King's Lynn Town's season be cancelled?

Published: 9:51 AM January 20, 2021

Talks on the future of King’s Lynn Town and fellow National League clubs are due to be held on Wednesday.

There are fears that some clubs may not be able to continue their season if future funding to compensate for the absence of fans is in the form of loans, rather than grants, as has been the case so far this season.

The National League season began in October after it received a £10m grant from the government, funded by the National Lottery, for the first three months.

However, clubs are now being told future funding will be through loans.

A statement from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “Last year we brokered a unique deal between the National Lottery and the National League to provide a £10m cash injection for these much-loved clubs. Since then we have announced a further £300m investment to protect the immediate future of spectator sports, including another £11m for National League clubs to help them finish the season.

Have asked @jamesowild for help - the Government can't shut down stadiums and only give loans to the club going forward - grants should come as they were for cinemas/ theatres - we are in a catch22 situation and we need MP's help to make the DCMS do the right thing — Stephen Cleeve (@StephenCleeve) January 18, 2021

“It is incorrect to suggest funding was ever promised as grants. Clubs in scope will be assessed for support on the same criteria as other professional clubs.”

Clubs are clearly concerned at what they see as a moving of the goalposts and interim National League chief executive Mark Ives, who replaced Mike Tattersall, who stood down at the end of December, is due to speak with clubs on Wednesday.

The concern is that if clubs cannot continue without grant money then the season could be over before it has even reached the halfway point.