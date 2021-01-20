Could King's Lynn Town's season be cancelled?
- Credit: Ian Burt
Talks on the future of King’s Lynn Town and fellow National League clubs are due to be held on Wednesday.
There are fears that some clubs may not be able to continue their season if future funding to compensate for the absence of fans is in the form of loans, rather than grants, as has been the case so far this season.
The National League season began in October after it received a £10m grant from the government, funded by the National Lottery, for the first three months.
However, clubs are now being told future funding will be through loans.
A statement from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “Last year we brokered a unique deal between the National Lottery and the National League to provide a £10m cash injection for these much-loved clubs. Since then we have announced a further £300m investment to protect the immediate future of spectator sports, including another £11m for National League clubs to help them finish the season.
“It is incorrect to suggest funding was ever promised as grants. Clubs in scope will be assessed for support on the same criteria as other professional clubs.”
Clubs are clearly concerned at what they see as a moving of the goalposts and interim National League chief executive Mark Ives, who replaced Mike Tattersall, who stood down at the end of December, is due to speak with clubs on Wednesday.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
- 2 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
- 3 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 4 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 5 Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines
- 6 Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
- 7 Delivery van towed from deep water on road closed due to flood risk
- 8 Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph
- 9 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
- 10 Going full term during this coronavirus pandemic fills me with absolute terror
The concern is that if clubs cannot continue without grant money then the season could be over before it has even reached the halfway point.