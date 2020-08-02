Search

Advanced search

No return for ex-Linnets duo as final National League places are settled

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 02 August 2020

Former King's Lynn Town player Simon Weaver celebrates after leading Harrogate Town to play-off final success and into League Two Picture: PA

Former King's Lynn Town player Simon Weaver celebrates after leading Harrogate Town to play-off final success and into League Two Picture: PA

PA Wire

King’s Lynn Town now know all their opponents in next season’s National League campaign after the remaining promotion issues were settled.

Local rivals Boston missed out in the National League North play-off final after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Altrincham.

The South division play-off finale was won by Weymouth, who beat Dartford in a penalty shoot-out after their game finished goalless.

And finally, on Sunday afternoon, Harrogate Town – manager by former Lynn player Simon Weaver – were promoted from the National League to League Two for the first time in their history after beating Notts County 3-1 at Wembley – meaning the Linnets have a trip to Meadow Lane next season.

George Thomson, who played for Lynn in the first half of the 2014-15 season, scored Harrogate’s opening goal.

Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham said: “It’s dreamland. It’s an emotional time for a lot of us.

“There’s not many big names in our group. We’re just a hungry group of lads.

“It’s been an amazing achievement. We’re going to wake up tomorrow hungover but delighted.

“They’re a good side and I think finishing second and third this was a deserved final.

“We managed it well when we were under pressure and got a goal at a good time.

“Jon Stead came on and his experience saw us through.”

At Boston, Dan Mooney scored Altrincham’s goal after a howler from home goalkeeper Peter Crook, when he looked to have gathered the ball with ease, but it slipped from his grasp and Mooney pounced.

The fairy-tale ending wasn’t to be for the Pilgrims’ York Street ground, hosting its final game, as Altrincham made it two promotions in three seasons.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott said: “I don’t want to be too hard but we talked at half time about concentration and not making mistakes.

“Unfortunately, that’s his job and it’s a big mistake.

“It’s a big error. Of course I feel sorry for the lad but you can’t be making an error like that in a game like that. That’s what’s more gutting.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Boris Johnson may ask elderly to shield again to avoid fresh lockdown – reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff are reportedly working on a plan to avoid a second UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, which could include actions like a local lockdown for London and asking the elderly to shield once again. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

A11 blocked in both directions after crash between motorbike and car

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 blocked in both directions after crash between motorbike and car

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Leeds United make Emi Buendia enquiry - reports

Emi Buendia is reportedly the subject of an enquiry from Leeds United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd