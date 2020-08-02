No return for ex-Linnets duo as final National League places are settled

Former King's Lynn Town player Simon Weaver celebrates after leading Harrogate Town to play-off final success and into League Two Picture: PA PA Wire

King’s Lynn Town now know all their opponents in next season’s National League campaign after the remaining promotion issues were settled.

Local rivals Boston missed out in the National League North play-off final after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Altrincham.

The South division play-off finale was won by Weymouth, who beat Dartford in a penalty shoot-out after their game finished goalless.

And finally, on Sunday afternoon, Harrogate Town – manager by former Lynn player Simon Weaver – were promoted from the National League to League Two for the first time in their history after beating Notts County 3-1 at Wembley – meaning the Linnets have a trip to Meadow Lane next season.

George Thomson, who played for Lynn in the first half of the 2014-15 season, scored Harrogate’s opening goal.

Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham said: “It’s dreamland. It’s an emotional time for a lot of us.

“There’s not many big names in our group. We’re just a hungry group of lads.

“It’s been an amazing achievement. We’re going to wake up tomorrow hungover but delighted.

“They’re a good side and I think finishing second and third this was a deserved final.

“We managed it well when we were under pressure and got a goal at a good time.

“Jon Stead came on and his experience saw us through.”

At Boston, Dan Mooney scored Altrincham’s goal after a howler from home goalkeeper Peter Crook, when he looked to have gathered the ball with ease, but it slipped from his grasp and Mooney pounced.

The fairy-tale ending wasn’t to be for the Pilgrims’ York Street ground, hosting its final game, as Altrincham made it two promotions in three seasons.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott said: “I don’t want to be too hard but we talked at half time about concentration and not making mistakes.

“Unfortunately, that’s his job and it’s a big mistake.

“It’s a big error. Of course I feel sorry for the lad but you can’t be making an error like that in a game like that. That’s what’s more gutting.”