National League relegation and promotion issues agreed
- Credit: Ian Burt
There will be no relegation from or promotion to the National League, football's fifth tier, this season, subject to agreement by the Football Association Council.
The National League decided last month to carry on despite concerns over funding caused by the continued absence of spectators from venues because of the coronavirus pandemic.
King's Lynn Town are one of those who have suffered most, with nine players placed on furlough in an attempt to cut costs. Dover are bottom of the table, having ceased to play fixtures - for which they have been charged by the FA. Taking relegation off the table helps Lynn, but the club will want to know what punishment Dover receive before they consider the question of bringing their season to a premature halt.
The National Leagues North and South have opted to terminate their seasons, although a number of clubs wanted to play on with with a mini-league. That controversial plan now looks to be over.
The FA's Alliance Committee announced on Friday that it supported the National League resolution, and that: "The 2020-21 season is declared null and void at Step 2 (the North and South leagues) with no promotion or relegation from Step 2 (or relegation from Step 1)."
A proposal from a group of Step 2 clubs to play on was rejected by the committee "in the interest of the integrity of the National League System".
Most Read
- 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 2 Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam
- 3 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
- 4 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
- 5 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
- 6 Shop worker died from natural causes, inquest rules
- 7 More than 50 pupils in isolation after positive test at Thetford school
- 8 Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert
- 9 Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47
- 10 Bus station closed after 'medical incident'