Ex-Linnets striker returns to Norwich United

Nathan Stewart has returned to Norwich United Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Norwich United have re-signed forward Nathan Stewart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20-year-old spent most of the last two seasons with King’s Lynn Town but was unable to hold down a regular place on Ian Culverhouse’s first team.

Having signed for the Linnets in the summer of 2018, he was quickly loaned out to Wroxham for the 2018-19 season and whilst at Trafford Park, scored 12 goals. He was released by Lynn in January and joined Dereham Town, where he made a handful of appearances before the season was cut short.

Stewart first signed for Norwich United in November 2016, joining from Wroxham.

In two season with the Planters he made 64 appearances, scored nine goals and was man of the match in the Norfolk Senior Cup final victory over Downham Town at Carrow Road, when he scored a stunning 25-yard free-kick in injury time.

Planters manager Steve Eastaugh was delighted he’d signed one of his top transfer targets.

“It’s great to have Natty Stewart back at the club,” he said. “He was excellent for us last time and we know he’ll be keen to get back out playing regularly again.

“He made the right decision in taking an opportunity at a higher level but the move coincided with King’s Lynn being very successful and he found his opportunities to break into a winning side difficult to come by. That can happen in football and is in no way down to his ability.

“He has turned down the opportunity to play at a higher level to come back to us and that shows he’s making mature decisions in what is an important phase of his career.

“We know what we will get from him, with his goals, assists and tireless work rate. He would have been one of the most fouled players in the league two years ago, which tells you when at his best, defenders can’t deal with him.”