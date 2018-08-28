Search

Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials planning more courses

PUBLISHED: 13:19 23 November 2018

The Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials are always on the look-out for new umpires Picture: PA

PA Wire

Following their recent successful level one and two umpiring course the Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials have more events planned for the new year.

They will be holding level three and acorers’ courses in early 2019, with the dates and venues to be confirmed soon.

NACO are also offering basic laws training for those who wish to stand as a club umpire rather than an official one. Should anyone be interested in these know the laws seminars they should contact NACO secretary David Coe on 07990 027330.

Over the summer NAC0 provided officials for the East Anglian Premier League, with three newcomers making their debuts, as well as the top three divisions of the Norfolk Alliance and various cup and youth competitions.

Chris Watts, who is on the first class panel, was the fourth official at the Royal London Cup Final at Lord’s while Nigel Crickmore was one of the standing umpires in The Cricketer Magazine National Village Knock Out Cup Final, also at Lord’s.

Live

