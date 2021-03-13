Martin Brundle pays tribute as motorsport mourns legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker
- Credit: Archant
Legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has died. He was 97.
Widely regarded as the Voice of F1 in a motorsport commentary career that spanned 60 years until 2001, Walker was a household name around the world.
"It's with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE," said the British Racing Drivers' Club in a statement.
"A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nations favourite commentator and a contagious smile.
"We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend."
Norfolk former racing driver Martin Brundle began his commentary career next to Walker at ITV in 1997 and said: "Rest in Peace Murray Walker.
"Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend."
