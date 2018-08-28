Murphy makes his mark at Fakenham with 100th winner

Olly Murphy celebrated a milestone at Fakenham after Mizen Master became the 100th winner of his career when finishing best of them all in the opening Racing Partnership Selling Handicap Hurdle.

Meeting the final flight of the two and a half mile contest on a good stride the 3-1 shot made his first start since undergoing a wind operation a winning one when defeating Lazarus by a length.

Murphy said: “It’s a nice milestone to get, especially in my dad’s colours. My dad and mum have been fantastic since I’ve started. Fakenham has been lucky for me and I would say Mizen Master was not far off being one of my first winners.”

Teenage jockey Jack Tudor, 16, enjoyed his first victory under rules when steering the Christian Williams-trained Uno Mas (5-2) to glory by four lengths in the MF Sporting Ltd-Fitzroy’s 60th Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

“I’ve had a few point-to-point winners, but it’s a bit different to having one under rules. It was nice of Christian Williams to give me the chance and thankfully I have given him a winner,” he said.

The Stuart Edmunds-trained Theclockisticking (1-12) can now boast a win over both hurdles and fences at the track after defeating sole rival Len Brennan by five lengths in the feature Weatherbys Racing Bank Beginners’ Chase.

“It was efficient enough but he can just go a bit left and that is why I came here. It is difficult to take much out of that but he was careful and clever,” said Edmunds.

Peter Bowen reached the 50-winner mark for the season after Ontopoftheworld (5-4) defied top weight under his son Sean to defeat Darebin by a length in the Weatherbys VAT Services Handicap Chase.

“That was good to get the 50 winners up,” said Bowen. “Ontopoftheworld has been very consistent. He has just been a straightforward horse from the word go. He has won four races for us now and they may not be hot races but he has won his money and done well.”

Emmet Mullins saddled a winner from his first runner at the track after Yeats Baby (8-11) defeated fellow Irish raider Slainte And Thanks by two and three quarter lengths in the Christian Williams Racing Club Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

Dawnieriver (11-10) from the yard of Michael Scudamore followed up her win at Newcastle on Friday when getting up by a neck in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Foreign Exchange Mares’ Handicap Chase.