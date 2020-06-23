Mundesley Golf Club enjoying a post lockdown surge in membership numbers

A seaside golf course is enjoying a membership boom in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

While Mundesley Golf Club has suffered three months of lost income from lockdown and has had to furlough some greenkeeping and clubhouse staff, it has also seen a sharp rise in people joining since restrictions began to ease.

Club director of golf Ryan Pudney said: “Fifty seven new members have joined since lockdown eased on May 13, taking our increase this year to 70.

“Some of that is people from other sports taking up golf because we and tennis were among the first to be playable after the height of the crisis.

“But it is also reaping the seeds sown during a membership drive which began two years ago through our proactive committee, including taster sessions for schools, girls, group coaching, trial three-month membership and being a friendly nine-hole club.”

Golf in general is enjoying a resurgence at the moment, he added, but Mundesley is doing particularly well, and now has 400-plus members. It is also helped by the weather and being a challenging course for all ages and abilities.

The club had also been keeping in touch with members during lockdown through personal phone calls, emails, newsletters and online quizzes.

“Golf will be changing as we go forwards, but thanks to the hard work that has gone in we are facing the future with confidence,” said Pudney.

