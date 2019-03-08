Search

Village football club could face Liverpool FC and Man City in cup competition

PUBLISHED: 10:03 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 08 August 2019

Action from Norwich CEYMS against Mulbarton Wanderers at Swardeston. Hayden Gibbons (Mulbarton) left, and Jack Smith (CEYMS). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from Norwich CEYMS against Mulbarton Wanderers at Swardeston. Hayden Gibbons (Mulbarton) left, and Jack Smith (CEYMS). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A rural Norfolk football club could find itself facing the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City after qualifying for the FA Cup.

Mulbarton Wanderers will be making its debut in the prestigious competition this coming season, with its first game against Boston Town on August 10.

The club currently plays in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League, but could end up against some of the best teams in English football through the cup.

It is one of 50 new entries into the competition, who will all play an extra preliminary round on Saturday.

Norwich CBS, which plays at the Football Development Centre at Bowthorpe, is another Emirates FA Cup debutant and is up against Bugbrooke St Michaels.

In total, 736 clubs have entered into the 2019/20 cup.

Mulbarton Wanderers, which plays at Mulberry Park, Mulbarton, south of Norwich, finished third in its division last season.

