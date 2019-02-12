Young racing driver shines on national debut

A racing kart driver from Dereham has impressed on his first weekend competing with a national license.

Josh Vallance, a racing kart driver from Dereham, has impressed on his first weekend as a National B License driver. Picture: Supplied by Kate Morfoot

14-year-old Josh Vallance took part in his first race weekend as a National B License holder and finished 2nd in the Whilton Mill - Junior Rotax Championship 2019.

Before the final, he had finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the heats and started the final in pole position against other, more experienced national racers.

His last weekend as a novice was also a huge success, finishing 8th in the PF International Race Circuit final meaning he was awarded with the top novice trophy.

A sponsorship deal was agreed last year with Burland Technology Solutions Ltd, who are supporting him in his racing career.

He is now preparing for his next weekend racing as a national license holder.