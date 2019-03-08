Search

Advanced search

Can Mat Newson ends the long wait for 'home win' in Stock Car world final at King's Lynn?

PUBLISHED: 15:10 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 11 September 2019

Mat Newson will be hoping for more luck on Saturday than he had at King’s Lynn a fortnight ago when he ended up rolling over Picture: Paul Tully

Mat Newson will be hoping for more luck on Saturday than he had at King's Lynn a fortnight ago when he ended up rolling over Picture: Paul Tully

Archant

If you think England football fans have had it rough waiting since 1966 for a World Cup win, then consider Norfolk's Stock Car fans who have been waiting since 1958 for a 'home' win in the BriSCA F1 Stock Car World final - the biggest Short Oval Race to take place outside of the USA.

Local F1 star Mat Newson has come back from serious illness to have a real chance of ending over 60 years of heartache for Norfolk’s army of Stock Car fans Picture: Colin CasserleyLocal F1 star Mat Newson has come back from serious illness to have a real chance of ending over 60 years of heartache for Norfolk’s army of Stock Car fans Picture: Colin Casserley

Norfolk has a rich pedigree in the sport of Short Oval Racing. The area is regarded as the hotbed of the sport with more tracks here than any other part of Europe and our local stars have dominated the sport in virtually every formula which takes place up and down the land. But the ultimate prize in BriSCA F1 - the formula known as the Big League - has eluded Norfolk drivers and proved heartache for Norfolk fans since East Dereham's Bob Reeve found success at Manchester's iconic Belle Vue Stadium on August 23, 1958.

Norwich star Mat Newson will be trying to end over 60 years of hurt this Saturday (5.30pm) when the BriSCA F1 Stock Car Auto Tech Recruit World Final takes place at King's Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena. This will be the fifth time the event has been held at King's Lynn since its inception in 1955.

Newson is desperate to give the long-suffering fans something to cheer, but just being on the grid is a major achievement for a man who, just six months ago, was fighting for his life in hospital, having collapsed at a charity boxing event in Leicester.

You may also want to watch:

Matt bounced back and got back behind the wheel of an F1 Stock Car in April. He qualified for the front row of his World semi-final at Sheffield but disaster struck and he spun on the first bend - before a stunning drive saw him claw his way back up to third, which has put him on the fourth row for the World Final just behind the first row of international visitors.

"I am either going to come off that track winning the race or my car will come off in bits trying," he said. "I am not interested in second place. I will be doing everything to win."

Newson will have it all to do though with a very strong grid. Altrincham's Tom Harris - who won the World Final when it was staged at King's Lynn in 2013 - starts on pole position and has been dominant on shale.

This is the biggest event to take place at the Adrian Flux Arena. Extra stands have been erected to accommodate what is expected to be a near sell-out. The event sees the largest ever international invasion of F1 Stock Cars in the UK with over 60 coming from mainland Europe together with drivers coming from as far away as New Zealand.

Racing also takes place on Friday (6pm) when the international F1 Stock Car competitors have their own meeting with racing also coming from the 2L Stock Cars.

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘Kind, gentle and loving’ Norwich city fan took his own life, inquest hears

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Why Daniel Farke has fulfilled his brief at Norwich City

Daniel Farke has guided Max Aarons from Norwich City's academy to the Premier League, and now England Under-21 honours Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Great Yarmouth murder accused set to appear in court in Norwich

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Busy road to close overnight for £50,000 resurfacing work

Roadworks will see the B1108 shut for one night at Kimberley. Picture: Google Maps

Screwfix could occupy derelict site in town

The North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) offices in Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists