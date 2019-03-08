Snetterton set for big weekend with British Touring Cars' visit

Reigning British Touring Car Championship title holder and current leader Colin Turkington clocking up his 50th series victory at the previous round Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Archant

The BMW 330i M Sport has dominated the opening half of this year's Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, which resumes at Snetterton this weekend, with reigning title holder Colin Turkington looking to consolidate his lead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Jordan has won more times this year than BMW 330i M Sport team-mate Colin Turkington and will be out to close the 33-point difference between the pair at the conclusion of the Snetterton races Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Andrew Jordan has won more times this year than BMW 330i M Sport team-mate Colin Turkington and will be out to close the 33-point difference between the pair at the conclusion of the Snetterton races Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The Northern Irishman has chalked up four wins with his new machine so far, having won only once last year on his way to the title, with team-mate Andrew Jordan clocking up five victories - he trails Turkington by 33 points.

Jordan's deficit can be traced back to round two at Donington Park when the Pirtek-supported racer was knocked out of the meeting in race one when he received a hefty hit in the driver's door which required a precautionary trip to hospital and zero points. With Turkington averaging 39 points per meeting and Jordan 40.5 from the four rounds he has been able to score, and the pair driving identical cars, the latter is going to need a little help in closing the gap.

Josh Cook, Rory Butcher and Ash Sutton are the BMW's nearest challengers, with Jordan needing a little assistance from them in stealing points away from the series leader, if he is to close the gap. Cook trails Turkington by 47 points, with Butcher and Sutton one more behind, but each will need a dominant performance to start off part two of the series to make inroads into the BMWs' advantage.

Sutton's Subaru Levorg is probably one of the fastest cars around the corners, but one of slowest on the straights, putting him at a massive disadvantage on the Snetterton layout unless it rains when the combination has, in the past, proved phenomenal at the Norfolk venue.

Tom Chilton proved fastest at the recent Snetterton test with his Ford Focus Picture: James Roberts/JEP Tom Chilton proved fastest at the recent Snetterton test with his Ford Focus Picture: James Roberts/JEP

Cook races the FK8 Honda Civic Type R while Butcher competes in the older FK2 version which has a great history at Snetterton, with both needing to add to their race winning tally this weekend if they want to challenge for the crown.

The works Honda Civic racers, Dan Cammish and Matt Neal, have six podiums visits between them, with the majority going to the former, but are only five points apart, and 65 and 70 from the lead, which looks impossible to breech so race wins may well become the target.

Tom Chilton and his Ford Focus has looked very quick at times but horrific meetings at Thruxton and Oulton Park have left him way off the pace, but four podium visits include a race victory.

Chilton was fastest on the first day of the recent BTCC test at Snetterton with his team-mate and former Attleborough resident Olly Jackson quickest on day two, so both have the equipment to trouble the front-runners this weekend.

Former Attleborough resident Olly Jackson was quickest on day two of the recent Snetterton test and the Ford Focus racer could be a strong contender all weekend with a good qualifying session Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography Former Attleborough resident Olly Jackson was quickest on day two of the recent Snetterton test and the Ford Focus racer could be a strong contender all weekend with a good qualifying session Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

It's taking a while for Tom Ingram and the Speedworks team to get on terms with the new Toyota Corralla but his immense car control was in evident at the Snetterton test and could be a springboard to a better second half of the season.

The local EXCELR8 MG6 team worked wonders to make it to the test at their home track after both cars were heavily damaged at the previous round and will be hoping to breaking into the top 15 and claim championship points.

Elite Motorsport, based at Shipdham, has dominated both the Ginetta GT4 Super Cup and Junior Championship with Harry King holding a 48-point lead coming into the team's home track in the former.

Meanwhile, the consistent James Hedley holds a whopping 95-point lead over the chasing Junior pack, having been off the podium only once this season.

Harry King heading for another victory in his Elite Motorsport prepared Ginetta GT4 Super Cup car with the championship leader hoping to reward the Shipdham squad with more victories on home soil this weekend Picture: James Roberts/JEP Harry King heading for another victory in his Elite Motorsport prepared Ginetta GT4 Super Cup car with the championship leader hoping to reward the Shipdham squad with more victories on home soil this weekend Picture: James Roberts/JEP

There is little to chose between Max Coates and Jack Young as the two youngsters battle for supremacy in the Renault UK Clio Cup with the former holding a slim six-point advantage as the series heads to Norfolk.

A hat-trick of Formula 4 race wins at the last round has elevated Zane Maloney into a healthy lead which his rivals must peg back this weekend if they are to stop the Barbadian youngster from claiming the title with the Ginetta GT5 Challenge completing the line-up.

TIMETABLE

James Hedley leading the grid of Ginetta Junior races, which he has done for most of the season with his Elite Motorsport-prepared car Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography James Hedley leading the grid of Ginetta Junior races, which he has done for most of the season with his Elite Motorsport-prepared car Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Saturday

9.30am-10.10am: Free Practice, Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship

10.30am-10.45am: Qualifying, Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship

10.55am-11.15am: Qualifying, F4 British Championship

The F4 British Championship leader Zane Maloney arrives at Snetterton having taken three victories at the previous round and a repeat at the Norfolk venue would almost knock out his opposition Picture: James Roberts/JEP The F4 British Championship leader Zane Maloney arrives at Snetterton having taken three victories at the previous round and a repeat at the Norfolk venue would almost knock out his opposition Picture: James Roberts/JEP

11.25am-11.45am: Qualifying, Ginetta GT5 Challenge

12pm-12.40pm: Free Practice, Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship

You may also want to watch:

12.40pm-1.40pm: Break

1.40pm-2.10pm: Qualifying, Renault UK Clio Cup

2.20pm: Race - Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship (seven laps)

3pm-3.30pm: Qualifying, Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship

3.45pm: Race - F4 British Championship (20 mins)

4.20pm: Race - Ginetta GT5 Challenge (12 laps)

Sunday

10.05am: Race - Renault UK Clio Cup (10 laps)

10.45am: Race - Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship (nine laps)

11.20am: BTCC pit lane opens

11.35am: Race - Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (12 laps)

12.15pm: Race- F4 British Championship (20 mins)

12.55pm-1.55pm: Break

1.05pm-1.35pm: Pit lane walkabout/autograph session

1.55pm: BTCC pit lane opens

2.10pm: Race - Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (12 laps)

2.50pm: Race - Ginetta GT5 Challenge (12 laps)

3.25pm: Race - Renault UK Clio Cup (10 laps)

4.05pm: Race - Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship (nine laps)

4.40pm: Race - F4 British Championship (20 mins)

5.15pm: BTCC pit lane opens

5.30pm: Race - Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (12 laps)