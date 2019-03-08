Search

Advanced search

Stock Car world crown eludes Norfolk hope Mat Newson

PUBLISHED: 11:41 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 18 September 2019

The Adrian Flux Arena is packed to the rafters ahead of the start of the World Final Picture: Steve Rixon

The Adrian Flux Arena is packed to the rafters ahead of the start of the World Final Picture: Steve Rixon

Archant

Norfolk fans' hopes of a local winner in the F1 Stock Car World Final for the first time in over 60 years evaporated almost as soon as the race started.

A triumphant Tom Harris has his arm out of the cab in celebration after becoming the F1 Stock Car World Champion for the second time Picture: Major GilbertA triumphant Tom Harris has his arm out of the cab in celebration after becoming the F1 Stock Car World Champion for the second time Picture: Major Gilbert

A huge crowd at the Adrian Flux Arena were willing on Mat Newson - who had bounced back from an illness which nearly claimed his life earlier in the year - but the Aylsham driver failed in an attack to remove pre-race favourite Tom Harris and ended up crashing out.

It was an attack which Newson and the challengers for the title had to make as Harris has been showing exceptional form on shale tracks, having honed his talents in the competitive world of Sprint Car Racing in the USA - everyone knew if he was left to his own devices and got away he would prove impossible to catch.

Newson started the second lap in 34th place from the sixth he was in on the opening lap and his chances of success and Norfolk fans' dreams of taking the title were gone.

He set about a recovery drive and showed rapid pace, passing 13 cars in the next five laps to get up to 21st place when damage forced him to retire.

The packed terraces gave Norfolk'’s Mat Newson a hero's welcome when he entered the track Picture: Colin CasserleyThe packed terraces gave Norfolk'’s Mat Newson a hero's welcome when he entered the track Picture: Colin Casserley

You may also want to watch:

A delighted Harris performed donuts on the home straight and then again in front of the temporary grandstand on the bends three and four before climbing on top of his car, chequered flag in hand, and punching the air.

"I knew I was going in the wall on the first corner," he said. "Luckily it didn't knock me out because it was pretty heavy. They were only ever going to get one chance."

Enjoying his status as something of a pantomime villain, Harris added: "I've got the same smile now as I had when I was in the wall with Sworder. I love this game."

It was the second time that Harris was crowned F1 Stock Car World Champion - his earlier success also came at King's Lynn in 2013.

Later in the night Newson gave a glimpse of what might have been as he scorched from the back of a 30-plus car grid in the evening's closing Grand National to come home in second place - the only Superstar to place in the top seven drivers.

Stock Car and Banger Racing returns to King's Lynn on Sunday (1pm) when the 1300 Stock Cars, 2L Bangers, 1500 Bangers and Junior Bangers are in action.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Firefighters tackle blazes at home and charity shop in same street

Police outside the Break charity shop on Cromer Road. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Norfolk star determined to erase memories of World Cup disappointments with England

England's Ben Youngs - going for glory at his third World Cup Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists