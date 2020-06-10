Search

Snetterton will host British Superbike Championship in 2020

PUBLISHED: 13:37 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 10 June 2020

High speed action from the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton in 2019 Picture: LAURA STEVENS

© Double Red

Superbikes will return to racing at Snetterton in August - and organisers are still “optimistic” that some spectators may be allowed.

The organisers of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship have announced an updated 2020 calendar, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the season getting under way due to the suspension of sporting events.

The new schedule will feature six triple-header events, totalling 18 championship rounds, all of which will be broadcast live on Eurosport with free to air highlights on Quest and ITV4.

The revised provisional calendar will begin at Donington Park on August 7-9, before moving to Norfolk for action at Snetterton on August 21-23, Silverstone on September 4-6 and Oulton Park on September 18-20.

The penultimate event will take place at Donington Park on the original dates of October 2-4 with the traditional season finale at Brands Hatch two weeks later.

BSB series director, Stuart Higgs, said: “This has been an incredibly challenging period, but the enthusiasm, commitment and passion from everyone involved in the championship has been outstanding. To reach the position of announcing a provisional calendar is a big step forward.

“Naturally we are very disappointed that several of the traditional circuits have had to be omitted, which has been as a result of very detailed assessments of the operational, logistical and economic consequences pertinent to all circuits arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm message though is that we look forward to a full array of circuits returning in 2021.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome fans to BSB this season, enjoying these large outdoor circuit venues with plenty of room to socially distance. We are working with the circuits to agree protocols that meet all relevant guidance and will continue to do so as the guidance evolves over the coming weeks, with further announcements on this to follow.

“For now though, the focus is continuing to prepare the various protocols and operational detail to ensure the safety of everyone in the BSB community.”

The regular supporting championships consisting of the Quattro Group British Supersport/GP2, British Talent Cup, Pirelli National Superstock, HEL Performance Junior Supersport, Ducati TriOptions Cup and Molson Group British Sidecars will also feature across the revised calendar of events.

