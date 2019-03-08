Search

Flying Ryan out of luck after another crash in Superbikes

PUBLISHED: 15:19 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 18 June 2019

Ryan Vickers crashed out in free practice at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry Clay

Ryan Vickers crashed out in free practice at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry Clay

Archant

Ryan Vickers' luck run out again at round four of the British Superbike Championships at Brands Hatch.

Tim Neave had an 18th and a DNF at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry ClayTim Neave had an 18th and a DNF at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry Clay

After breaking a collarbone during the previous round, the Thetford Superbike rider had a plate and screws put in and the RAF Marham-based RAF Regular and Reserves team were hoping for a better weekend.

But it was not to be. In free practice, Vickers crashed his Kawasaki ZX10RR heavily at Clearways and, after being knocked out, was taken to hospital suffering from concussion.

It means he may lso miss the next round at Knockhill in Scotland - although thankfully there was no further damage to the collarbone.

Bowthorpe-based Morello Racing were also in the wars when Chrissy Rouse destroyed his Kawasaki ZX10RR in a crash during qualifying - ending any chance of being in with a shout for the Superstock 1000 championship.

Tim Neave managed to put his Morello Kawasaki on the sixth row for the first part of Saturday's Superstock 1000 race, finishing 18th, but in the second leg of the race he crashed out with a lap to go.

On Sunday the rain came and Neave's race was a wet one. This time he started from the fifth row and was soon in a battle with Ben Godfrey and Bjorn Estment, but Godfrey's race was short-lived as he crashed out in the difficult conditions, leaving Neave and Estment to battle it out to the flag, with Neave having to settle for second best.

In the sidecar races, True Heroes Racing Team's Michael Russell and Tom Bryant scored their first British Championship points of the year. Kings Lynn's RAF man Russell was back on three wheels after a very good TT in the big bike classes. A cracked frame was discovered during qualifying and thanks to the Christie brothers they were sorted in time for the first race on Saturday. Despite being the lone F2 sidecar against a field of F1 sidecars, they put on a good show, taking the last point in 15th place.

Michael Russell and Tom Bryant lead Shawn and Anthony Hildage out of Hawthorns at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry ClayMichael Russell and Tom Bryant lead Shawn and Anthony Hildage out of Hawthorns at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry Clay

On Sunday they went one better in tricky conditions and collected another two points. Russell will be taking some time out now due to service commitments.

