Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Age no problem for 60-year-old Baker

PUBLISHED: 11:39 13 March 2019

Peter Baker - sporting number 60 - in action at Brands Hatch Picture: Barry Clay

Archant

Despite turning 60 in February, King’s Lynn’s Peter Baker showed no signs of slowing down at the opening round of the British Motorcycle Club’s 2019 season on the short Indy circuit at Brands Hatch.

Peter Baker leads into Druids Picture: Barry ClayPeter Baker leads into Druids Picture: Barry Clay

Baker’s Kawasaki ZX10R even sported the number 60 as he turned in a display of riding befitting a much younger rider.

In the first Powerbike race he started from sixth on the grid but soon despatched three riders in front and was battling for second with Aiden Patmore but had to settle for third, victory going to Michael O’Brien.

On Sunday, racing was delayed as high winds swept the circuit, Baker starting fourth on the grid. A red flag brought proceedings to a premature halt. On the 14-lap restart, Baker was second to O’Brien and in the final race O’Brien took the honours again, but Baker was right up there as he fought Tom Norton for second before settling for third. Baker left the circuit second in the championship behind O’Brien.

