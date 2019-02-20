Norfolk teenager heading back to race in the States

Oliver Clarke during the F4 United States Championship Picture: Gavin Baker © 2018 Gavin Baker Gavin Baker www.GavinBakerPhotography.com

Downham Market teenager Oliver Clarke will race in USA F4 again following his rookie year in 2018.

The final round of the 2018 championship saw him drive as a support racer to the COTA Grand Prix in October with a new team, Velocity Racing Development, and get among the points.

Clarke, 16, said: “I’m delighted to confirm my plans with Velocity Racing Development for the upcoming 2019 F4 United States Championship. Our showing together in COTA certainly proved to me that I didn’t want to be anywhere else for my second season.

“With VRD comes a lot of experience in Daniel Mitchell and the team is currently going from strength to strength. I’m confident that our previous relationship formed at COTA will help us challenge at the front.”

VRD team manager Dan Mitchell added: “I have known Oliver for many years and he’s always been super quick and has bags of talent.

“A second year in the F4 United States program was the best decision for Oliver’s 2019 season and is the right choice to advance his racing career. He improved so much during the last two rounds of his 2018 campaign that he really did not want the season to end. The goal for 2019 is simple – to win.”

Clarke has also signed with Will Fewkes at Fewkes Sport Management, as he forges ahead to make real his goal of being a professional driver.

“Will Fewkes has a vast amount of experience in athlete management and the promotion of high-profile racing championships around the world, which I am sure will give me that extra edge in my development,” said Clarke.

“I am looking forward to working with him and learning from Will’s motorsport knowledge and guidance.”

Clarke is taking his GCSE exams at Iceni Academy Methwold this year and thanked the school for their support.

“Iceni have watched me go through my karting days, becoming British champion, third in the world at Le Mans and winning many other titles to single-seater car racing last year,” he said.

“The support from all in the local community and across the county has been great.”