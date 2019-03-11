Search

F1 Podcast: 2019 season preview as Australian GP awaits Ferrari and co

11 March, 2019 - 21:24
The NR F1 Podcast previews what promises to be a superb the 2019 Formula 1 season - including rookie seasons for Brits, Alex Albon and George Russell

The NR F1 Podcast previews what promises to be a superb the 2019 Formula 1 season - including rookie seasons for Brits, Alex Albon and George Russell

The NR F1 Podcast – taking Norfolk’s Formula 1 legacy and turning it into chatter – previews the 2019 season and Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

So that came round quickly. Liveries out, testing done... It must be time for The NR F1 Podcast to crank back to life ahead of its eighth season of audio speed.

Edition 238 of The NR F1 Podcast tees up the new Formula 1 season, the biggest talking points from the winter and more – all at the iconic Rushcutters Public House on the outskirts of Norwich.

Michael Bailey is joined by Richard Baxter, Callum Springall and Nathan Tuck to natter through the winter rumours including Ferrari’s pace, Mercedes’ issues and Red Bull’s changes – as well as their predictions for the 2019 season and opening grand prix in Melbourne.

If you want to hear more from where this came from throughout the calendar – plus access to a whole load more exclusive NR F1 fun – scoot over to patreon.com/nrf1

The NR F1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk’s views on the latest F1 action out across the world.

From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the racing development of Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Johnny Herbert, George Russell, Alex Albon and more, Norfolk knows Formula 1 – and wants to discuss it with you.

This is the podcast’s eighth season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, interviewed Norwich City sporting director and F1 fan Stuart Webber and chewed the Formula 1 cud with former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast via your podcast player of choice by visiting nrf1.uk/podsubscribe

