F1 Podcast: 2019 Australian GP review, Bottas’ challenge and Barhain preview

The NR F1 Podcast reflects on all the Formula 1 action from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, won by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas - and looks ahead to Bahrain. Archant

The NR F1 Podcast – taking Norfolk's Formula 1 legacy and turning it into chatter – talks Valtteri Bottas, Australian Grand Prix and looks ahead to Bahrain.

Away we go – and away he went! Even Valtteri Bottas looked stunned to his core at dominating all comers, including his own Mercedes F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Edition 239 of The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2019 Formula 1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the Finn’s stunning win as well as the winners and losers from a curious start to the year – all from the iconic Rushcutters Public House on the outskirts of Norwich, UK.

Michael Bailey is joined by David Tillyer and Kyle Cumbers to natter through their Of The Weekend Awards, as well as a look ahead to the forthcoming Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk’s views on the latest F1 action out across the world.

From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the racing development of Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Johnny Herbert, George Russell, Alex Albon and more, Norfolk knows Formula 1 – and wants to discuss it with you.

This is the podcast’s eighth season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, interviewed Norwich City sporting director and F1 fan Stuart Webber and chewed the Formula 1 cud with former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

