F1 Podcast: 2019 Australian GP review, Bottas’ challenge and Barhain preview

27 March, 2019 - 11:50
The NR F1 Podcast reflects on all the Formula 1 action from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, won by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas - and looks ahead to Bahrain.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast – taking Norfolk’s Formula 1 legacy and turning it into chatter – talks Valtteri Bottas, Australian Grand Prix and looks ahead to Bahrain.

If you want to hear more from where this came from throughout the calendar – plus access to a whole load more exclusive NR F1 fun – scoot over to patreon.com/nrf1

The NR F1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk’s views on the latest F1 action out across the world.

From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the racing development of Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Johnny Herbert, George Russell, Alex Albon and more, Norfolk knows Formula 1 – and wants to discuss it with you.

This is the podcast’s eighth season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, interviewed Norwich City sporting director and F1 fan Stuart Webber and chewed the Formula 1 cud with former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast via your podcast player of choice by visiting nrf1.uk/podsubscribe

