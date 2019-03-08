King promises to bounce back after losing lead in Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Harry King leading the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup field from the starting lights at Donington Park which the Elite Motorsport racer would turn into victory Picture: James Roberts/JEP Archant

Harry King has lost the lead of the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup series after being unable to start his Elite Motorsport car from pole position in the second of three races at Donington Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elite Motorsport’s Harry King celebrating vicgtory in the opening race of three in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup series at Donington Park for the Shipdham based team Picture: James Roberts/JEP Elite Motorsport’s Harry King celebrating vicgtory in the opening race of three in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup series at Donington Park for the Shipdham based team Picture: James Roberts/JEP

"Unfortunate end to what was shaping to be a perfect day," said a frustrated King, who suffered a broken driveshaft.

"Fantastic to get the win in race one, to then have an issue on the grid preventing us from starting race two. The highs and lows of motorsport. We will bounce back."

In a two-part race three, King did just that and raced through from eighth on the grid to fight for the final podium place, claiming the fastest lap in the process, but is now trailing Reece Somerfield by 17 points.

However, James Hedley has a firm grip on the Ginetta Junior series for the Shipdham-based team after an excellent three races at Donington Park.

Jason Dredge was cruelly robbed of a hat-trick of British Superkart F250/Div 1 race victories when his engine blew up within sight of the chequered flag at Snetterton but was still able to cost home in second place before winning the next two races having exchanged his engine overnight Picture: Steve Addison Photography. Jason Dredge was cruelly robbed of a hat-trick of British Superkart F250/Div 1 race victories when his engine blew up within sight of the chequered flag at Snetterton but was still able to cost home in second place before winning the next two races having exchanged his engine overnight Picture: Steve Addison Photography.

"Two out of three wins. Missed out on the hat-trick by 0.024s. Overall a great weekend showing strong pace and extending my championship lead," saidf Hedley.

Roman Bilinski did beat Hedley to the chequered flag in race one, but was removed from the results for being underweight while James Taylor just kept a rampant Hedley in check in race two, ending the weekend with a dominant race three victory.

Tom Emson's best result of the weekend in the second of the Elite cars was eighth in race three while rookie racer Joel Pearson just failed to make the top 10 in the first and third races.

The Norfolk crew of Neil Chilleystone, Olly Samways and Stuart Monument were delighted to have taken 13th place in the Silverstone 24-hour race for Citroen C1s in a field of 99, the largest grid ever assembled for a UK race.

James Hedley, in car 67, leading away the Ginetta Junior race three at Donington Park which the Elite Motorsport driver would dominate Picture: James Roberts/JEP James Hedley, in car 67, leading away the Ginetta Junior race three at Donington Park which the Elite Motorsport driver would dominate Picture: James Roberts/JEP

You may also want to watch:

"Chuffed to bits and can't wait to do the next one," said Hingham resident Chilleystone. "A 24-hour race is not easy on the drivers, crew or car but very rewarding when you post a good result."

The car suffered some accident damage during the event with the team electing to finish with a screaming wheel bearing instead of replacing the hub which could have cost them several places.

Monument, from Mulbarton, spun during his wet, dark stint while Dereham's Samways suffered a few scraps with other cars with a late splash and dash for fuel dropping the team a position at the chequered flag.

James Hedley celebrating on the Ginetta Junior podium at Donington Park in which the Elite Motorsport racer would claim a pair of victories and a second place to lead the series by 42 points Picture: James Roberts/JEP James Hedley celebrating on the Ginetta Junior podium at Donington Park in which the Elite Motorsport racer would claim a pair of victories and a second place to lead the series by 42 points Picture: James Roberts/JEP

Mark Cholerton's attempts to grab the lead of the opening Pre 83 Touring Cars at Snetterton from David Howard backfired for the King's Lynn racer, allowing Mark Osborne to finally squeeze by Howard, who also won race two, with Cholerton just failing to make the podium.

Jason Dredge was cruelly robbed of victory in the first Superkart race for the F250/Div 1 category when his engine went sick, elevating Andy Bird, while Norwich's Tom Rushford faded to sixth having chased Dredge in the early laps.

With a new engine, Dredge won the next two races with Rushford chasing him home in the final.

Norfolk's James Janicki held firm in the first Classic Thunder race from Andrew Wilson's pressure but had to following him home in race two while Downham Market's Martin Reynolds triumphed in the second Classic Touring Car races.

Elite Motorsport’s James Hedley (car 67) in the wake of team-mate Tom Empson as the pair take part in practice at the Donington Park round of the Ginetta Junior Championship in which Hedley stretched his series lead to 42 points for the Shipdham-based team Picture: James Roberts/JEP Elite Motorsport’s James Hedley (car 67) in the wake of team-mate Tom Empson as the pair take part in practice at the Donington Park round of the Ginetta Junior Championship in which Hedley stretched his series lead to 42 points for the Shipdham-based team Picture: James Roberts/JEP

Shipdham's James Hillery will be aiming to get his Mini Challenge Cooper Pro title challenge off to a winning start at his home circuit of Snetterton this weekend, having teamed up with the King's Lynn-based AReeve Motorsport.

GT Cup's Richard Chamberlain will be aiming to again beat a host of modern GT machinery from McLaren, Lamborghini and Ferrari with his aging Porsche 935 which the Cambridgeshire racer has extensively modified.

Stefano Leaney and Cian Carey will renew their F3 Cup rivalry as will Darren Goes and the Hugh Gurney/Colin Tester crew in the MSV Super Cup while Dominik Jackson has been the dominant force in this season's Radical Challenge with racing from 12.05pm on Saturday resuming at 10.20am on Sunday.