Joy for Luca Ghiotto after victory on home track for UNI-Virtuosi team

Luca Ghiotto, on the left, just squeezes past UNI-Virtuosi team mate and pole sitter Guan Yu Zhou at the opening corner of the FIA Formula Two Feature race at Silverstone. Picture: Joe Portlock/FIA F2/Motorsport Images Motorsport Images Tel: +44(0)20 8267 3000 email: info@motorsportimages.com

Champagne celebrations followed a dominant FIA Formula Two Feature race win at Silverstone for the UNI-Virtuosi team as lead driver Luca Ghiotto stood atop of the podium at the Attleborough squad's home track.

"It was a pleasure to drive this car this weekend. The team did an amazing job," said the Italian racer upon claiming his first feature race win in the series.

The weekend had a perfect start for the local team with Guan Yu Zhou claiming his maiden pole position in the series with a scintillating lap of the Silverstone layout which his more experienced team mate Ghiotto was unable to match.

"Super happy with what we have done today," reflected a delighted Zhou.

The race start didn't quite go to plan for the pole sitter as Ghiotto stormed into the lead and then he fell behind the fast starting Nicholas Latifi to finish in third place.

The Canadian racer also edged past Ghiotto for the lead but was unable to hold onto the position as the Italian racer wasn't to be denied a home victory for his team.

Sunday's shorter Sprint wasn't as successful for the local outfit with Ghiotto ending up a frustrating 15th, after a pit stop to change a punctured tyre while holding sixth place, while Zhou claimed the final championship point with an eighth-placed finish.

Having written off his Hyundai i30 N TCR race car at the previous round Poringland's Josh Files repaid the Target Competition team with a dominant victory in the opening race at the Red Bull Ring.

"It's a brand new car and after some glitches in practice everything is working perfectly," said Files from the top step of the TCR Europe podium having also claimed the series lead.

"It's a great result, especially for the team," continued Files, who led from the opening corner to chequered flag after claiming second place on the grid after qualifying.

Race two was chaotic as light rain fell just after the start and all of the contestants were racing on dry weather slick tyres.

Files got a good start from ninth on the grid but ended up on the grass at the second corner and lost places.

"I had to recover position one by one," recalled the local racer.

On the final lap Files outsmarted Alex Morgan and Tom Coronel to claim third place which became second when Luca Filippi crashed trying to defend his lead from Luca Engstler.

Jeremy Clark was unable to fend off the fast starting Morgan Plus 8 of Kevin Kivlochan at the start of the first race for the Historic 70's Road Sports Championship at Anglesey but they still claimed maximum points in Class C with his Lotus Elan.

The Attleborough racer is the defending champion and was just pleased to be taking part as he was anxiously awaiting delivery of a new alternator to the Welsh track moments before qualifying started.

Kivlochan blasted by Clark to grab the lead on lap two of the second race but when the Morgan lost a wheel the local driver was able to race home for his third outright victory of the season and close in on the series leading Adam Bagnall.

Besthorpe BMW Compact Cup racer Tom Griffiths has claimed the championship lead after the latest round, held at the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

The weekend started with Griffiths slightly disappointed after only qualifying in seventh place, however the series leading Steven Dailly would start the opening race just ahead of him.

Griffiths quickly latched on to the tail of Dailly, applying pressure, which paid off on the third lap as his rival clipped a trackside tyre stack, damaging his suspension but also injuring his wrist which prevented him from taking part in race two.

The local racer continued on and claimed fourth place, following it up in race two with third places to give himself a 25-point advantage with three rounds remaining.