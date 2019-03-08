Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Attleborough racer working overtime on troublesome Lotus Elan

PUBLISHED: 11:16 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 13 March 2019

Rickinghall racer John Dickson on his way to winning the final race of the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Roadsposts series at Silverstone with his Ferrari 308GTB, in which he plans to contest the whole series in 2019 Picture: Paul Lawrence

Rickinghall racer John Dickson on his way to winning the final race of the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Roadsposts series at Silverstone with his Ferrari 308GTB, in which he plans to contest the whole series in 2019 Picture: Paul Lawrence

Archant

Attleborough driver Jeremy Clark is facing a race against time to get his championship-winning Lotus Elan ready for the opening Historic Sports Car Club’s 70s Roadsports race at Donington Park at the end of the month.

Jeremy Clark on his way to a second victory at his home circuit of Snetterton with his Lotus Elan with the Attleborough racer being chased by season-long rival Will Leverett’s Lotus Europa Picture: Paul LawrenceJeremy Clark on his way to a second victory at his home circuit of Snetterton with his Lotus Elan with the Attleborough racer being chased by season-long rival Will Leverett’s Lotus Europa Picture: Paul Lawrence

Having sealed the prestigious title at his first attempt, Clark was keen to make improvements to the Elan, which had stood idle for three years prior to the local racer acquiring it in the latter part of 2017.

“It had never been a race winning car,” said Clark who, after just one test session at Snetterton, set off for Donington Park and his first race in the series.

“I qualified fifth but around half distance lost the front brakes which resulted in several high speed spins and retirement.”

The brake issue would remain a part of the car for the rest of the season and prompted a total rebuild in his garage at home this winter.

Attleborough’s Jeremy Clark ended his first race in the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Roadsports Championship embedded in a gravel trap at Donington Park after a brake-induced high speed spin.Picture: Paul LawrenceAttleborough’s Jeremy Clark ended his first race in the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Roadsports Championship embedded in a gravel trap at Donington Park after a brake-induced high speed spin.Picture: Paul Lawrence

“I took the very bold decision of removing the body from the chassis only to find it split in many, many places which explains the odd handling,” added Clark.

“I have been working hard with Comp Fabs to repair the chassis and after finding the wiring behind the dash was a total mess decided to rewire. I’m not an electrician but learning fast.”

Additionally, sourcing new suspension parts is proving a challenge and holding up the rebuild as all of the original ones were bent.

“The chassis is just sitting there at present with no wishbones. Once the suspension is attached I can fit the engine and gearbox and try and re-fit the body, which I’m not looking forward to,” admitted Clark, who is unsure if he can fit all of the work in before the opening race at the end of March.

Fortunately, Clark’s long time race-day mechanic, Julian Aley, has journeyed up from London at weekends as the pair race to finish the rebuild and finally put the coveted #1 on the car reserved for the reigning champion.

Sadly, Clark’s home race at Snetterton will not form part of the championship this season with the local racer having bounced back from his brake-induced retirement at Donington with a brace of race wins in 2018.

“Snetterton was a dream with two race wins, pole positions and fastest laps, but the brake issue was still there, the only difference was that I was prepared for the brake pedal to sink to the floor,” Clark said.

The 70s Roadsports series is contested by many different vehicles which are placed in five different classes with Clark contesting the most fiercely-fought, Class C, for Lotus Twin Cam engine cars, but was still able to claim sufficient points to take the overall title.

Mostly the races are won by the Class B cars of which Charles Barter’s Datsun 240Z is the fastest, but Rickinghall racer John Dickson entered his Ferrari 308GTB as a guest entry in the final race of the series, as a prelude to a full campaign this year, which he won at a canter.

“I watched John drive past me and thought, ‘that’s going to be a hard car to beat next year’,” said Clark, who was focused on beating title rival Will Leverett which enabled the local racer to claim the Class C and Overall title when all the points had been added up and confirmed.

“The car had only done one race in the previous 20 years,” said Dickson. “I need to fit different wheels and tyres for it to conform to the 70s Roadsports regulations which could slow it down, so I’m not so sure how I will fare against the regular runners.

“At Silverstone everything went right and after a cautious start I was able to pick off the cars ahead and eventually got past the leading Datsun to take victory.”

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Drivers warned to expect delays as 48 tonne boat transported across Norfolk

Drivers can expect delays this weekend as a 48 tonne boat is transported across Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Campsite at farm in battle to prove new caravans are lawful

Puddledock Farm near Great Hockham. Picture: Conor Matchett

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Gusts of up to 65mph set to hit region as blustery spell continues

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Farke unveils his Premier League plan after signing new City deal

Daniel Farke has pledged his longer term future to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Homeless father died underneath unconscious friend after they downed bottle of vodka in 15 minutes

Remigijus Balsevicius (right), pictured here with his son Vykintas, was found dead on the bottom of a stairwell in Old Post Office Court, Norwich. Picture: Vykintas Balsevicius
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists