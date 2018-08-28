Search

Advanced search

George Russell wins Formula Two title ahead of F1 move

PUBLISHED: 09:51 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 25 November 2018

George Russell answers to reporters during a news conference at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi. Picture AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili.

George Russell answers to reporters during a news conference at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi. Picture AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Norfolk driver George Russell has won the Formula Two title.

The 20-year-old from King’s Lynn sealed the feeder championship to Formula One with a race to spare, after taking the chequered flag from pole position in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

He will join Lewis Hamilton, who won the F2 title 12 years ago, in F1 next season after he was confirmed as a Williams driver for 2019.

Russell, who also won the GP3 championship last year, is on the books at Mercedes, and was reserve driver for the world champions this season.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal who helped architect Russell’s move to Williams, was among the spectators at the Yas Marina track as his protege clinched the title.

Russell will partner Robert Kubica at Williams next season after the Pole’s comeback was confirmed earlier this week, nearly eight years after his horror rally crash.

Latest from the EDP

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

80-year-old artist bags his first exhibition in more than a decade

80-year-old artist Graham Lain is holding his first exhibition in 10 years. Photo: Pippa Lain-Smith

The Snail and the Whale review: Exciting, funny and heartwarming

The Snail and the Whale. Photo: Tall Stories

‘The hardest thing I’ve done in my life’ - north Norfolk wheelchair user part of world record-setting group who pulled plane

The group on the tarmac at Heathrow. Syd Smith (far left) took part in a world record setting challenge. Photo: Carey Ledford, Aerobility

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

David Freezer
Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion Robin Sainty: Why has the penalty kick become so problematic?

Robin Sainty
Teemu Pukki after missing his penalty kick against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Daniel Farke insists Norwich City are the real deal after swatting Swansea City 4-1 to stay top

Max Aarons takes the plaudits for his key role in Norwich City's third goal of a 4-1 romp at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s emphatic 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Teemu Pukki slotted again for Norwich City at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries on fire! Championship leaders thrash Swansea to maintain fantastic form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists