George Russell wins Formula Two title ahead of F1 move

George Russell answers to reporters during a news conference at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi. Picture AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Norfolk driver George Russell has won the Formula Two title.

The 20-year-old from King’s Lynn sealed the feeder championship to Formula One with a race to spare, after taking the chequered flag from pole position in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

He will join Lewis Hamilton, who won the F2 title 12 years ago, in F1 next season after he was confirmed as a Williams driver for 2019.

Russell, who also won the GP3 championship last year, is on the books at Mercedes, and was reserve driver for the world champions this season.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal who helped architect Russell’s move to Williams, was among the spectators at the Yas Marina track as his protege clinched the title.

Russell will partner Robert Kubica at Williams next season after the Pole’s comeback was confirmed earlier this week, nearly eight years after his horror rally crash.