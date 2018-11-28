Search

Advanced search

George Russell ‘very positive’ after tyre testing with Williams in Abu Dhabi

28 November, 2018 - 17:37
Mechanics work on the car of Williams driver George Russell during Pirelli F1 testing in Abu Dhabi Picture: PA

Mechanics work on the car of Williams driver George Russell during Pirelli F1 testing in Abu Dhabi Picture: PA

The champagne has barely stopped bubbling after last season’s Formula One campaign, but work has already begun on the new season.

George Russell ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel during Pirelli F1 testing in Abu Dhabi Picture: PAGeorge Russell ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel during Pirelli F1 testing in Abu Dhabi Picture: PA

With Sunday’s Grand Prix finale fresh in their minds, drivers have remained in Abu Dhabi for a series of F1 testing sessions – with Norfolk’s George Russell among the many put through their paces.

Russell is one of the new boys on the F1 block, and says his first testing the Pirelli tyres in the Williams was “very positive”.

Russell – who clinched the F2 title at the weekend – completed 42 laps of the Yas Marina circuit before handing over to team-mate Robert Kubica.

“I am very pleased with how my first test with Williams has gone,” Russell told the Williams web site. “Overall it was very positive. It has been fantastic to get to know everybody and gain an understanding of how the team works, and of course driving the car. I was pleasantly surprised with how the car was feeling and I think we made some good steps ahead of 2019. The tyre test was very beneficial to the team – they have gathered some really good information, which provides a great idea going into the first test and races.

“Working with Robert during the test was great – he has so much engineering knowledge from his past experiences. I believe we can have a positive effect and push the team in the right direction to get more performance. There is no time to rest over the next few weeks, I will be very busy attending events such as the Autosport, BRDC awards and a Mercedes event.

“On top of that, a lot of work in Grove with Williams, and preparing for the 2019 season to make sure that I am physically prepared come the test.”

Russell and Kubica will be involved in discussions over testing before decisions are made o n tyre use.

“At the moment we are testing in very hot conditions, but winter testing and the first few races will be different conditions,” said Kubica. “We will go through the programme we ran over the last two days, and I’ll sit down with the guys and George to decide on the tyres for winter testing and the first four races. I am working well with George. He is very nice guy, and we have a good collaboration which is key for us and for the team.”

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

All Saints can’t wait to return to ‘really cool’ Norwich on latest tour

All Saints are heading to Norwich as part of their Testament tour Credit: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 is LIVE, ready and dried out

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey.

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

Michael Bailey
PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Opinion ‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

David Freezer
Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Jon Punt
Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Video Hull City 0 Norwich City 0: Canaries held on Humberside but stay top

Tom Trybull is denied by David Marshall in the first half Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira set to join Besiktas

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists